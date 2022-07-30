Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg excited for ‘dream’ final against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg excited for ‘dream’ final against England

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 5.48pm
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg believes Sunday’s Euro 2022 sell-out final between England and Germany will only be a true victory if it leads to growth of the sport (Nigel French/PA)
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg believes Sunday’s Euro 2022 sell-out final between England and Germany will only be a true victory if it leads to growth of the sport (Nigel French/PA)

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg believes Sunday’s “dream” Euro 2022 final between England and Germany provides the platform needed to take the women’s game to the next level.

Germany have won the competition a record eight times while hosts England have yet to win a major trophy.

After finishing top of Group B, Voss-Tecklenburg’s side beat Austria in the quarter-finals and France in the last four to set up a clash with the hosts at Wembley.

SOCCER Euro 2022 Germany
(PA Graphics)

With tickets sold out and a bumper television audience expected, Voss-Tecklenburg believes the showdown offers an ideal chance to grow the sport even further.

“(Women’s football) will only win if everything that happens in Europe with Germany and England ends in a sustainable way,” the Germany head coach said.

“Something has to continue, this has to be a chance for all the countries to make the next steps for women’s football – if not now when will this happen?”

England’s traditional rivalry with Germany is not exclusive to the men’s game, with the latter thumping the Lionesses 6-2 in the 2009 final.

Voss-Tecklenburg did not play down the significance of the history between the countries and insisted she wanted her side to meet England in the final.

“It electrifies football fans, and for me that is just one football, I don’t differentiate between men(‘s) and women(‘s football),” Voss-Tecklenburg said.

“There will be millions of spectators in the whole of Europe, if we had been allowed to dream we would have wanted to play against England in this final but not anyone else.”

Germany celebrate their win over France
Germany celebrate their win over France (Nick Potts/PA)

When asked if she was aware of the history between England and Germany, she said: “I was born in 1967 so I can only remember what I saw on TV but everyone knows the history between Germany and England and Wembley and goals and penalties.

“But that’s all in the past so the pressure is actually on England tomorrow, I believe the pressure is more on them than on us.

“We have to have the responsibility, you have to have a bit of luck sometimes, but there is pressure on every player in that situation. If it were to happen we will be ready.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier