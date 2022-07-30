Tom Hopper earns Lincoln a point at home to newly-promoted Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tom Hopper earns Lincoln a point at home to newly-promoted Exeter

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 6.04pm
Lincoln City’s Tom Hopper earned his side a point against Exeter (Tim Markland/PA)
Lincoln City’s Tom Hopper earned his side a point against Exeter (Tim Markland/PA)

Newly-promoted Exeter were forced to settle for a point at Lincoln after the hosts came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw.

Sam Nombe’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Tom Hopper early in the second half.

The visitors began strongly and were rewarded for their efforts after 14 minutes. Nombe latched onto Jevani Brown’s through ball and outpaced Lincoln’s two centre-backs to calmly slot under debutant goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

It could have been two moments later when Nombe looked to return the favour on the break, but his cross was just too much for Brown.

Lincoln were much improved after the break and levelled through Hopper after 49 minutes, who stooped to send a backwards header into the top corner from Hakeeb Adelakun’s cross.

The Grecians rallied and Josh Coley was denied twice in a matter of seconds via Paudie O’Connor’s brave block and low Rushworth save.

Nombe thought he had restored the lead moments later, but saw his scrambled effort ruled out for offside.

At the other end, meanwhile, Anthony Scully volleyed over from Adelakun’s cross, before almost snatching a winner at the death following a goalmouth scramble.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier