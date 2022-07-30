Grant McCann ‘proud’ of Peterborough’s second-half fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Grant McCann ‘proud’ of Peterborough’s second-half fightback

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 6.12pm
Grant McCann saw his Peterborough side hit back to win (Martin Rickett/PA).
Grant McCann saw his Peterborough side hit back to win (Martin Rickett/PA).

Grant McCann hailed the response of his Peterborough side as they hit back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Cheltenham.

Posh trailed 2-0 at the break, but half-time substitute Jack Marriott pulled one back and fellow frontman Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice to complete the turnaround.

“The first half was probably the poorest I’ve seen since I joined the club,” ex-Robins midfielder McCann said.

“We just didn’t get anything right as a collective – me, my staff, or the players. Anything we do this season we do together as a group.

“Sometimes you can’t put your finger on it, but they’re an honest group of lads. The response and reaction in the second half showed what we’re capable of.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them. The reaction was excellent and I couldn’t be more pleased with the three points.

“The character and togetherness are never in question in this group and they proved that because this is a tough place to come and Cheltenham showed that last year.”

The home side, under new head coach Wade Elliott, deservedly led 2-0 up at half-time thanks to an own goal and Alfie May’s strike.

Dan Nlundulu caused problems for Posh and he provided the low ball that was turned into his own net by Frankie Kent after 30 minutes.

May opened his account for the season with his 17th goal in his last 19 appearances, seizing on a misplaced pass from Josh Knight and rounding Lucas Bergstrom in the 39th minute.

Clarke-Harris lifted an effort on to the bar and May then forced a block from Bergstrom just before half-time.

McCann responded by making three changes, sending on Marriott, Joe Ward and Ben Thompson for the start of the second half.

It paid off with Sammie Szmodics feeling Ward, who set up Marriott to make it 2-1 in the 59th minute.

Clarke-Harris levelled in emphatic fashion after a low ball from Harrison Burrows was cleared to him by defender Charlie Raglan.

Ward was the provider again in the 72nd minute as Clarke-Harris struck the winner, although Bergstrom had to make an outstanding save to deny May a leveller in the 74th minute.

“I am disappointed with the result, obviously, but pleased with lots of elements of the performance,” Elliott said.

“The goals were soft, but we have gone toe-to-toe with a team who are expected to be up there and I am sure will be.

“Our shape was good and we looked a threat at the front end of the pitch. We made a lot of chances.

“They were always going to have a spell where they came into the game and put us under a bit of pressure and we obviously haven’t dealt with that in the way we would have hoped. But there were plenty of positives to build on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier