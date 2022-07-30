Paul Hurst rues penalty decision as Grimsby lose on Football League return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Hurst rues penalty decision as Grimsby lose on Football League return

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 6.20pm
Paul Hurst felt a penalty award was harsh (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Paul Hurst felt a penalty award was harsh (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Paul Hurst insisted a contentious penalty award changed the game after Grimsby were beaten 2-0 by Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Grimsby, back in the Football League after a season’s absence, had battled well in the first half but George Moncur converted a penalty for a handball offence three minutes after the interval and Tom James doubled the O’s lead with a wonder-strike from 30 yards.

“I thought the penalty was harsh at the time,” Hurst said.

“I have seen it back and it looks like it hits our player’s arm but his arm is behind him, so I have asked the officials and they told me if it hits his arm in an unnatural position then it’s a penalty.

“I’m not sure what a defender is meant to do in that situation, so for me it’s getting a bit silly now.

“As long as we get them when these things happen and it’s consistent then we will see a hell of a lot of penalties, but I thought it was harsh.

“Today we have lost to a penalty and a wonder-strike. It was a great strike for their second goal, albeit we needed to control the ball better. We will get away with that more often than not but today we didn’t.

“I saw two sides of our game. One aspect I was quite happy with, but when we went two-nil down I was disappointed with how we went about trying to get back in the game.

“It’s not easy where we have some new players in and changes to the squad, but we want that never-say-die attitude and we just dropped off today where I felt Orient saw the game out much more comfortably than I wanted.”

A delighted Orient boss Richie Wellens said: “The most important thing was us getting the winning start today.

“A home game with a good crowd and I have been involved in a few of these over the years which can be a damp squib, so I’m delighted as there will be teams up and down the country today feeling when that next win is coming.

“At times we were very good but overall I would give us 6 out of 10, which is a massive positive because we could have had a lot of goals today.

“It was a fantastic strike from Tom James. We see it all the time in training. He’s a player I have tried to sign a couple of times previously but I have been lucky, he was here when I had inherited the squad.

“I’ve not looked back at the penalty incident, the handball rule now, well nobody really knows.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier