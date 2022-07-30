Shota Arveladze insists Hull a work in progress after win over Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Shota Arveladze insists Hull a work in progress after win over Bristol City

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 6.28pm
Hull manager Shota Arveladze says his team are a work in progress after beating Bristol City (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hull manager Shota Arveladze says his team are a work in progress after beating Bristol City (Richard Sellers/PA)

Head coach Shota Arveladze insists new-look Hull remain a work in progress, despite a 2-1 victory at home to Bristol City on the opening day of the season.

Jean Michael Seri’s deflected goal in stoppage time sent supporters home optimistic for the future under ambitious new owner Acun Ilicali.

But Arveladze said: “We will have more days like these, but there will also be ups and downs.

“This is what makes English football special. I hope we can recreate and enjoy these moments when a Saturday comes, but this is not a league where you can do what you want.

“After long weeks of pre-season, having these ups and downs, you need this start to the season like what we’ve had here.

“It’s good to score (twice) and it’s very good to win. We cannot make miracles, but what we try to do is get the best out of the boys, serve them and look after them collectively.”

Hull lost their best two players of last season, George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter, during the summer.

But they have made a flurry of high-profile signings during that period, not least former Fulham midfielder Seri.

The Ivory Coast international was a driving force from kick-off, though his winning goal in the third minute of added time was most fortunate.

Seri’s hit from the edge of the penalty area looked innocuous but it struck defender Timm Klose before looping over goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

The game had seemed destined for a draw once Ozan Tufan’s second-half penalty had cancelled out Andreas Weimann’s well-worked opener on 30 minutes.

Both sides seemed content for a point after Tufan scored after 72 minutes but fortune favoured Hull at the death.

Arveladze said: “This result is all about the crowd. They were so special. We needed energy and the fans helped us as everyone worked so hard.

“They (supporters) pumped us up and made sure we kept going until the last time.

“What an atmosphere we had. They poured it on to the boys and the boys did not stop trying.

“It’s not good to go behind and then come back, but this is a credit to the boys and for the fans, who have seen their players keep going all game.

“We were maybe lucky (with the winning goal) but he (Seri) got the second ball and was there to score the goal, and that is very important.”

Nigel Pearson was unhappy with Dean Whitestone’s decision to award Hull’s penalty after substitute Benjamin Tetteh was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box.

He said: “It’s not pleasant viewing, let’s just put it like that. I’m afraid the penalty is not good to view. It’s just very frustrating.

“I’m not particularly in the best mood. I think we played pretty well and could have managed the ball a bit better in the second half.

“It’s a bit of a travesty to come away from here with nothing, but that’s the nature of football.

“We passed the ball really well in the first half and created good chances on the flanks. We didn’t really look in too much danger.

“The fans have seen some decent performances, in many ways, but we’re talking about the wrong things again – and that’s the problem.”

Pearson added: “There’s lots of things that I liked about the performance but we just didn’t have a clinical edge to our passing in the second half.

“The pivotal moment is the penalty and then a deflection like that doesn’t give you a chance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier