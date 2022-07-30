Mark Bonner hails Cambridge’s defensive commitment in MK Dons win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Bonner hails Cambridge’s defensive commitment in MK Dons win

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 6.30pm
Mark Bonner praised his Cambridge side for shutting out MK Dons (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Mark Bonner was delighted with Cambridge’s commitment to keeping MK Dons quiet in their 1-0 League One win at the Abbey Stadium.

The U’s sealed victory thanks to an excellent Harvey Knibbs goal in the early stages and then did well to prevent Liam Manning’s side from managing a shot on target.

Matt Smith hit the bar in the opening minutes, but it was as close as the visitors would come.

“The lads give everything, they’re unbelievable,” said Bonner. “You see about eight of them trying to head a ball at the end and throw their body in the way. That is us. We’ll never go away, we’ll fight to hold on to a win.

“I love that about us, it’s a brilliant trait that we’ve got. It means we can suffer in games but still be in them and it’s a brilliant underlying characteristic of our team that’s there, constantly.

“Harvey is good. We know he’s got it so we want to see more of it, simple as that. He’s had a brilliant pre-season, he’s done really well today. We’ve got high hopes for him. He certainly won’t be happy if he finishes the season with one goal. It’s a big season for him.

“We’ve got lots to do, lots to improve, but at the early time of year if you can get some wins and points on the board it’s good for everybody, so we’ll certainly take the result.

“A win, a clean sheet, all those things, it ticks every box really. We are delighted with the outcome for sure, and the players will be thrilled with that.”

Manning felt MK Dons would have to learn fast after handing debuts to a number of new signings.

“In the first five minutes I thought we started the game really well with good intensity, intent to play forward and run forward,” he said. “After that it was slightly disappointing for the rest of the first half in terms of discipline and quality and doing what we know we’re capable of.

“In the second half we had complete control without having a real threat. The control was better, the quality was better. There were still little bits of sloppiness. We just spoke about it, we have to learn quick if we want to pick up results in a relentless and tough league.

“It was a disappointing goal. It was off a long ball, second ball and then straight through the middle of us. We’ve done a lot of work pre-season on being hard to beat and owning the middle of the pitch. To concede a goal like is obviously disappointing.

“We have to take our learning from it and move on and try and put it right next week.”

