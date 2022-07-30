Derek McInnes felt Kilmarnock deserved draw against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes felt Kilmarnock deserved draw against Dundee United

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 6.34pm
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes felt his team more than merited their opening-day 1-1 draw against Dundee United.

More than 8,000 crammed into Rugby Park to see Ash Taylor’s late equaliser cancel out Dylan Levitt’s opening goal for the visitors, who had Ian Harkes sent off midway through the second half.

This was Kilmarnock’s first game back in the Premiership after winning promotion from the Championship and McInnes was happy to see it marked in style.

He said: “Any last-minute equaliser is always welcome and I thought it was no more than we deserved.

“The noise when the ball hit the back of the net was something that I want to hear time and time again this season. I thought the support were brilliant.

“We are pleased and not surprised with the level of performance and that level of performance will win us games this season. I have no doubt about that.

“It would have been a sore one if we hadn’t got anything from the game given it was a nod to last season’s efforts with the unfurling of the flag and we had 8,000 in here and we are working hard to keep that support with us.

“We came to win the game. We haven’t but we are pleased with a lot of aspects of it.”

United manager Jack Ross admitted that it felt like two points dropped given the late concession of the equaliser.

But he was also honest enough to admit that his team’s overall performance had perhaps not merited the victory, with the visitors under increased pressure following Harkes’ red card.

He said: “It always feels like two points dropped when you concede so late. But given different parts of the performance I couldn’t necessarily say we deserved to be ahead at half-time.

“We were tough and resilient in the opening period and we knew we would have to be. We scored a brilliant goal and in the second half I thought we were really good and had a lot more control of the game.

“We looked like we would be the ones to extend our lead but the dynamics can change at any point and on this occasion it was through the red card.

“We were pretty tough for that 25 minutes. We were under pressure but I don’t think Mark had a save to make which just adds to that frustration and disappointment.

“The players are sore at the moment but when they dust themselves down emotionally they’ll realise there were a lot of good things today.”

