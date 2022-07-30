‘It was a great feeling’ – Jon Dahl Tomasson makes winning start with Blackburn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson felt the “togetherness” of his team and supporters was even more important than the result after his reign began with a 1-0 victory over QPR.

Tomasson, who previously managed Swedish outfit Malmo to two league titles, enjoyed a winning start thanks to newly-appointed captain Lewis Travis’ spectacular 34th-minute curling strike from 25 yards.

The goal came at a time when Rovers were second best but they grew into the game and overran their opponents after the break to run out deserved winners.

Tomasson thought his side could have scored more but was proud of their spirit.

He said: “Very pleased. I think we need to show the passion as players, need the fans to show the passion as well. They did that, got behind the team.

“We need to create a togetherness if we should be successful, so it was a great feeling.

“I think we played against a decent side. First half, we should have been sometimes better in our organisation, had issues in our defensive organisation.

“We scored a great goal. Trav, he hit that ball tremendously. For him, (a) very special feeling when you’re the captain for the first time and hitting the ball like that.

“We should have been a little bit better in the transition moments because there were a lot of transitions where we made a bad decision.

“But it was great to see, especially the second half, first 20 minutes, we were very dominant at keeping the ball in the opponent’s half and should have scored one more goal for sure. It was a great win, great start.

“Points are great but I think the most important thing is the togetherness we showed today, that spirit.”

QPR controlled the first half and went close to going ahead when Osman Kakay hit the crossbar.

But they were unable to create any real chances with their possession, something new head coach Michael Beale thinks they need to improve on.

Beale said: “I thought we started the game well. I knew that Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the team he picked – very front foot, very energetic – their movement in the final third would be good. It was but I thought for the most part, we defended extremely well.

“We had from the second phase of a set play a 30-yarder from Kakay that didn’t go in, and Travis has a very similar situation at the other end that goes in the top corner.

“I thought it was a harsh result. We had lots of passages of possession but the last 25 yards of the pitch, we had to be better.

“Maybe one or two of the boys not here will bring that to our squad, but I still felt we had enough here today to create more.

“Our last cross, our last pass, was poor all day. To lose 1-0 away from home to a good team to a set play is extremely disappointing.”