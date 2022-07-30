Mixed emotions for Steve Cotterill after Shrewsbury draw at Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mixed emotions for Steve Cotterill after Shrewsbury draw at Morecambe

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 6.42pm
Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill had mixed feelings after the draw at Morecambe (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was left with mixed emotions after an opening-day 0-0 draw against Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Shrews boss believed his new-look team deserved to win the game against the Shrimps but was happy to avoid a repeat of last season’s poor start.

He said: “A point is better than this time last year and the performance was a lot better too. I think we deserved to win because I thought we were the dominant side in possession and had more shots than them and missed a couple of good chances.

“The only time I felt we were in danger was in the final couple of minutes when we gave away a couple of poor free-kicks and corners but we kept them out and got our first point of the season which was good.

“At this stage you are always looking for your first goal and your first win or your first point, and we ticked one of those boxes today and, if we had shown a bit more quality in the final third, we could have claimed the win.”

Morecambe manager Derek Adams said he was happy with his side’s point.

He said: “It was a very competitive game and, although it was 0-0, there were chances for both sides.

“I thought we played really well and kept to our shape. Our fitness levels were good and our discipline was excellent against a decent side and we probably had the best chance of the game when Dylan Connolly forced their keeper into a save in the first half.

“Overall I thought we put in a really good performance and, had we been a bit more effective in the final third, we might have caused them a few more problems.”

Morecambe had the best chance of the game on 26 minutes when Cole Stockton played in Dylan Connolly but the striker was denied by an excellent save from Marko Marosi.

Shrewsbury had two early chances through Luke Leahy and Tom Bayliss saw a shot deflected wide in the first half.

The closest the Shrews came to a goal was when a George Nurse volley was deflected onto the home crossbar by a Morecambe player in the 66th minute.

Tom Flanagan wasted two good chances and Julien Dacosta made a mess of a late opportunity before the Shrimps ended the game on top with Connolly denied by a superb Matthew Pennington block in the second minute of added time.

