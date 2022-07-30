Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich deserved more than point against Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich deserved more than point against Bolton

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 6.46pm
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna felt his side deserved to win the opening game of the Sky Bet League One season against Bolton at Portman Road.

Bolton began the game well and deservedly went ahead through Aaron Morley’s penalty after Leif Davis tripped Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley in the box.

Ipswich responded through Lee Evans following a clever low corner from Conor Chaplin, and the hosts were much improved after the break but could not find a winner despite chances for substitute Tyreece John-Jules and captain Sam Morsy in added time.

McKenna said of the 1-1 draw: “I thought we did more than enough to win the game. Obviously especially in the second half but even in the later stages of the first half.

“It was quite an edgy first 20 minutes, it can happen, it was understandable. No matter how much you talk about it, it’s still human emotions playing in front of a crowd that size and the build-up to the game.

“We got a really early blow with the penalty out of nothing really that to my eye was a little bit soft. The most pleasing thing from that was the response from the players and from the crowd.

“Obviously a well-worked goal for the first goal and we started to find our rhythm at the end of the first half and second half once the ball was able to stay in play for a little bit longer, and once we were able to get a little bit of flow to the game, I thought our football and our physicality really took over.

“More than enough chances to win the game of this level and it just wasn’t to be on the day but I’m sure we’ll keep improving from here.”

Bolton manager Ian Evatt said he was delighted with his side’s resilience to gain a point.

He said: “I think they shaded it second half. I think the first 35 minutes we were in control and the set-play just wobbled us a little bit, and we lost a bit of impetus and momentum.

“But our attitude and application was first-class, we showed some good resilience second half. We know we need to add some more quality, we didn’t really have enough control or possession second half and in moments of transition, when the spaces were there, we weren’t brave enough to execute.

“But credit to them, they’re a really good team and they ask you a lot of questions but we’re delighted with the point.

“I think Kieran has them really well-coached, they know their jobs, roles and responsibilities in and out of possession and there aren’t going to be too many teams who come here and get anything.”

