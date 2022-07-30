Wayne Brown says referee performance at Sixfields ‘one of worst I’ve witnessed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wayne Brown says referee performance at Sixfields ‘one of worst I’ve witnessed’

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 6.52pm
Colchester boss Wayne Brown heavily criticised referee Martin Woods after his side’s last-gasp defeat to Northampton, describing his performance as “one of the worst I have witnessed”.

Sam Hoskins gave Northampton a 27th-minute lead at Sixfields but a contentious penalty, converted by Freddie Sears, levelled things up shortly before half-time.

Another debatable spot-kick, this time Junior Tchamadeu penalised for a harsh handball, saw Hoskins restore the home side’s advantage in the 74th minute and although Noah Chilvers equalised soon after, Ryan Haynes came off the bench to grab a last-minute winner.

Brown was impressed by his side’s display in defeat, but was far from happy with the officiating.

“Obviously the result is all that matters but I felt it was a real disciplined performance by us,” said Brown. “They did have more of the ball but they didn’t really hurt us and it was about staying in the game after the first goal and that’s exactly what we did.

“Their first opportunity in the second half was after 25 minutes and that’s testament to the lads and the fact that they were structured and organised and they contained what is a very strong Northampton team, but you’re going to get some knocks in this game and we had a few today.

“I have never been one to hide behind referees or decisions or mistakes but that’s by far one of the worst refereeing performances that I have witnessed. It was for both sides. There was just no consistency.

“I haven’t seen the penalty we got in the first half but for their one, the defender gets hit from three yards away and they are saying that’s handball. If that’s handball, then what are we doing?

“The lads have worked their socks off all pre-season, as have Northampton, and you need those things to go for you. It’s just about having a little bit of common sense.

“But I’m not here to hide behind referee and decisions. We will get more go against us but the boys kept going and we even had a chance in the final minute.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady hailed a team effort from his players, both substitutes and starters, after they made a winning start to the new season.

“It’s obviously good to start with a win and overall I’m really pleased that we have been able to send our supporters home feeling happy today,” said Brady. “It’s great to get off the mark and get three points.

“I thought the build-up to the winning goal was really good. We came out, young Harvey (Lintott) put a great ball down to Sammy and it was a sublime cross to be honest.

“That’s what we have been working on all pre-season – getting in at the back post – and Haynesy has popped up with the winner. I’m so pleased for him.

“The whole team came to the fore today. We talk about it being a team game and the subs came on and made a real difference and then at the end, Burgey (Lee Burge) makes one hell of a save so everyone put a shift in.

“It’s a team game and I think we emphasised that.”

