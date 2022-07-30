Steve Evans says Stevenage were worthy winners at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Evans says Stevenage were worthy winners at Tranmere

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 6.56pm
Steve Evans says Stevenage were worthy winners at Tranmere (PA)
Steve Evans hailed the quality shown by Stevenage in their 2-1 win at Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

Jordan Roberts smashed home from close range with six minutes to go to seal victory for the visitors at Prenton Park.

Stevenage had been pegged back just after half-time when Kane Hemmings cancelled out Jake Reeves’ opener.

It was a deserved victory after the Hertfordshire club bossed the first half, with Ross Doohan making saves from Carl Piergianni, Max Clark and Jake Taylor.

Reeves put Stevenage ahead five minutes before half-time after getting on the end of a Luke Norris header.

Hemmings equalised from close range on 51 minutes after Neil Byrne’s shot hit the bar, before Roberts decided the contest after Piergianni ficked on a Reeves free-kick.

“We should have been out of sight in the first half, in fairness,” said Evans.

“The performance was fantastic, we were winning the second ball and making chances.

“The keeper has made three or four fantastic saves and rode his luck a couple of times.

“We got the goal and are in command. There were some nerves in the second half and the team seemed to be thinking about not conceding instead of getting the second goal and building on it.

“Perhaps we could have done better with the goal, but it was an instinctive finish.

“They have got on top for 10 minutes and we have had to grind our way back into it.

“We have worked hard on set plays in pre-season and it was a great free-kick that led to the winner.

“It’s something we have worked hard on. 2-1 is harsh on us overall in the 90 minutes. I don’t think at any stage in the game did I feel we would lose.”

Rovers boss Micky Mellon was keen to remain upbeat despite the defeat.

“We didn’t start as we would have liked to do and they put us under a lot of pressure,” he said.

“Ross (Doohan) made some good saves, but we couldn’t get to half-time level.

“We had words at half-time and we asked for a response from the players, which we got.

“I thought we looked much better after we scored and we had a decent spell for a bit after that. They came back into the game and we didn’t respond to it.

“It is a disappointing start to a new season and obviously one that we didn’t want to have.

“It is not what we wanted, of course, but it is the first game of a 46-game season and we have to stay positive and keep our focus.

“We have a tough game at Mansfield next week and we have to pick ourselves up now and be fully prepared for that game.”

