Derby interim boss Liam Rosenior hails Conor Hourihane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derby interim boss Liam Rosenior hails Conor Hourihane

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 7.04pm
Derby County interim head coach Liam Rosenior (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Derby County interim head coach Liam Rosenior (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior believes the international pedigree of Conor Hourihane can drive his team forward this season.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder scored a superb goal in front of a 31,000 crowd to give Derby a 1-0 victory over a spirited Oxford.

The visitors certainly impressed and will look back on a first half in which they more than matched Derby but could not take their chances.

Matty Taylor fired wide in the 19th minute under pressure from Curtis Davies and James Henry’s shot was too close to Joe Wildsmith to really test him in the 33rd.

Derby also had openings in the first half, the best falling to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in the 38th minute when he raced through on the right only for Simon Eastwood to make a fine save.

Oxford went close again in the 58th minute when Billy Bodin’s drive was superbly tipped over but Eastwood made a brilliant save three minutes later to turn behind a James Collins volley.

Derby were starting to stretch Oxford and Eastwood was finally beaten in the 80th minute when substitute Louie Sibley came in from the right and found Hourihane who fired left-footed into the bottom right corner from just outside the box.

It was a goal appreciated by Rosenior, who wants him to figure regularly on the scoresheet this season.

“Conor is a goalscorer. In my first conversation with him about coming to the club I asked him because I’ve seen him play deeper for Sheffield United and sometimes for Swansea and he said ‘I want to get assists and score goals’

“I think he’s going to be a great fit for us and the way that we play. A lot of the work we’ve done is on getting him in the final third where he can show his real quality and today after his first touch everybody in the stadium knew what was going to happen.

“I did feel last season we lacked that little bit of quality, we relied heavily on Tom Lawrence. We need a certain amount of goals to get promoted, not just from strikers but from defenders and midfield players and Conor is going to be huge for us in that as well as his leadership and character and how he is as a professional.”

Oxford manager Karl Robinson said: “I’m just frustrated, it was a tactical error that led to that first goal and that was the one bit I was disappointed with.

“As a whole, I thought we looked a very good team. It’s a tremendous testament to this level of football to get 30,000 fans and two really good teams going toe to toe with only one game in it.

“Their keeper made probably the best save of the game in the second half (from Bodin). It was almost a Championship game at times, in that level of attention to detail.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier