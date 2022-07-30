Michael Flynn feels there has been a ‘mentality shift’ at Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walsall boss Michael Flynn pointed to a “mentality shift” at the club as the catalyst for his side’s 4-0 opening-day mauling of Hartlepool.

A debut hat-trick from on-loan striker Danny Johnson, after Brandon Comley’s deflected opener, earned Walsall victory and only a string of saves from Pools keeper Ben Killip kept the score down.

Walsall were taken over by American investment group Trivela during the summer and, after two seasons of struggle, Flynn, who took charge in February, says things are beginning to change.

“Danny will get the plaudits for scoring a hat-trick on his debut but I was more impressed with the way we went about our work when we were 4-0 up,” said the ex-Newport boss.

“The professionalism, the talking, the demanding nature from the players to do things right was more pleasing for me because that’s when you can switch off.

“There’s a mentality shift around this club – even at 4-0 up, we were still 1-0 down. That’s the attitude and desire I want.”

Flynn wanted to sign Johnson permanently from Mansfield but the Stags altered the deal to a six-month loan late in negotiations and he proved his worth with three excellent finishes.

“That’s why I wanted him in – I know what a clinical finisher he is and he took his chances extremely well today. His left foot is deadly in the box,” added Flynn.

“We had a two-year deal agreed with the player but the Mansfield owner, which is his prerogative, changed his mind and only wanted to let him go out on loan.

“But we were keen to get Danny in and it didn’t matter which way.”

In contrast to Flynn’s delight, new Hartlepool manager Paul Hartley saw his reign begin in nightmare fashion as only a couple of late Jake Hastie efforts troubled Walsall keeper Owen Evans.

“I’m bitterly disappointed. I thought we were really poor today all over the pitch and didn’t deserve anything from the game,” said Hartley.

“We were second best and there are no excuses, we just didn’t perform to the levels I know we can. It’s not what I saw in pre-season but pre-season doesn’t matter, it’s about when the real stuff starts.

“I don’t want to see a performance like that again because that was really poor and really bad today. I know we are a new team – there’s a new management team come in, we’ve got new players come in but we’ve got to be better, we’ve got to do the basics better.

“I didn’t think we won first balls, second balls, tackles, we didn’t have enough quality going forward, we were too negative in our play.

“They let themselves down and that doesn’t happen again as long as I’m manager.”