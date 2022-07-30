Carlisle boss Paul Simpson: Being totally greedy I wanted more goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Simpson reckoned the only thing missing from Carlisle’s opening win of the season against Crawley was “a bagful of goals”.

Otherwise, the United chief was “absolutely delighted” by his team’s success, courtesy of a fifth-minute Kristian Dennis strike.

Crawley’s debutant goalkeepers Ellery Balcombe – replaced at half-time due to injury – and Corey Addai kept the visitors in the hunt for an unlikely first point for new manager Kevin Betsy.

But Carlisle, unbeaten at home to the Reds now for 10 years, were deserved victors.

“Being totally greedy I wanted more goals,” said Simpson. “When you look at the way the game went we should have got more goals.

“Over the game we had 19 opportunities I class as chances. I asked the question at the end of the game, ‘what was the only thing missing?’ They said, ‘five goals’, and that’s the truth of it.

“But the first game of the season is very nervy and so I’m just delighted we got ourselves over the line, got the three points and we move on.”

Simpson described Dennis’ winning strike as “scruffy”, but added: “The first one of the season is hard to get and for him to get up and running is brilliant.”

Crawley new-boy Dom Telford, last season’s Golden Boot winner, flashed one first-half effort over the crossbar, while Jamie Tilley hit a post

Brentford loanee Balcombe, with only two training sessions behind him, denied Dennis’ strike partner Ryan Edmondson with the game still goalless.

Replacement Addai stopped a hat-trick of home efforts in the second half, while an Edmondson strike late on was ruled offside.

New Crawley boss Betsy said: “There were some moments when we nearly scored but there were not enough clean-cut chances.

“We didn’t start as well as we could have done. From 20 minutes on we began to control the game and made some good chances.

“In the second half we tweaked things and had a lot of ascendancy in the early stages.

“We did everything we could to get a goal back.

“Our level is higher than we showed in certain aspects of the game. We must be better in possession and the boys know that.

“Our style of play is important to us and we’ve got to make sure we stick to that level. At times we did it well and at times we didn’t do it as well as we can.

“Ellery was outstanding in the first half, that’s why we brought in him. But we took the precaution to take him off.

“Overall, there were a lot of pleasing aspects but other areas we need to improve very quickly.”