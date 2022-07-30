Everton fan lives the dream and Anderson turns 40 – Saturday’s sporting social By Press Association July 30 2022, 7.50pm Paul Stratton, left, celebrates with Mason Holgate after being given the chance to score a penalty for Everton (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 30. Football A special moment! Last night was in aid of the people of Ukraine. 🇺🇦At the end of the game, Paul Stratton, a 44-year-old Evertonian was surprised by @McInTweet's Big Show due to his brave efforts to help Ukrainians this year. 💙💛The full story will be revealed when it airs on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/DLAVixuUwH— Everton (@Everton) July 30, 2022 Did we, though? We had to have one last rap from @JillScottJS8, didn't we? 🎤❤️ pic.twitter.com/VjOMnXoH0N— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 30, 2022 The Lionesses had royal support. This is AMAZING! 🤩 https://t.co/qcbPJP2Tgj— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 30, 2022 Liverpool celebrated the season’s first silverware. WELL IN, REDS 🙌🔴2022 #CommunityShield winners 😁 pic.twitter.com/NKQkfSRZva— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2022 😍 pic.twitter.com/hAsWkvEC9Q— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2022 The #HendoShuffle 🤩🏆 pic.twitter.com/oict2hVXIu— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2022 Support for Sebastien Haller. We send Sebastien good vibes and positive thoughts as he starts his recovery. Get well soon 💪 https://t.co/bRXoDWPR3m— FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) July 30, 2022 Not a bad signing! Leicester City have rejected a £40m bid from Newcastle United for James Maddison. Newcastle deciding whether to go back in with an improved offer. Leicester valuation thought to be closer to £60m. #Maddison #NUFC #LCFC— Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 30, 2022 Neil Warnock dished out good luck. The time of year where we all have dreams of what might be.Good luck to all my former clubs! #footballisback #efl #football@ChesterfieldFC @OfficialRUFC @Official_HUFC @SUFCOfficial @OfficialShots @BarnsleyFC @YorkCityFC @crewealexfc @GainsTrinityFC— Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) July 30, 2022 Leicester dropped a third kit. Making a statement 🦊#lcfc // @adidasUK // #CreateIconic pic.twitter.com/DPO09vpvAh— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 30, 2022 Bootlegger inspired Crawley. 🔜 Carlisle away to kick off the season…Football is back, baby!#TownTeamTogether🔴 pic.twitter.com/tP65c0Vmix— Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) July 30, 2022 KSI’s drinks got Arsenal going. 4 goals in 20 minutes. THE TEAM IS HYDRATED!! #PRIME https://t.co/9jv4O4VwBN— ksi (@KSI) July 30, 2022 Sport Isa Guha was enjoying the Commonwealth Games. Well that was fun! @JJChalmersRM @maxwhitlock1 #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/IxLqhpD96y— Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 30, 2022 Motor racing George Russell celebrated. THAT'S POLE BABY!! WE DID IT!!Unbelievable job from the whole team to take us from our toughest Friday to our best Saturday together so far. YES TEAM!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/gYh3JDVVD3— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 30, 2022 Tennis Coco Gauff performed under pressure. thanks for letting me throw the first pitch at the @SFGiants !!! Glad I didn’t flop it lol pic.twitter.com/pbzypc9MVI— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 30, 2022 Cricket Not something you hear every day. Please allow me to say that the weather in the UK this summer has been absolutely AMAZING! ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 30, 2022 James Anderson turned 40. Happy Birthday to our 🐐He just keeps getting better and better 🙌@jimmy9 🎉 pic.twitter.com/36eHWcb39a— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2022 Happy bday 🐐 @jimmy9 https://t.co/mXnHcVneYE pic.twitter.com/alL6a7mBuD— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 30, 2022 Meanwhile, in the women’s team… Caught Capsey Bowled Kemp – bowler and fielder collectively are 34 years old.Feel old yet?— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2022 Boxing Jake Paul looked ahead to his next fight. 8 DAYS FROM RIGHT NOW LETS GO— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 30, 2022 Basketball Patrick Mills made a young fan’s day. .@Patty_Mills pulled up for a special surprise. pic.twitter.com/GG8aOPhAUQ— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 29, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor was ready for war. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close