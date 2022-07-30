Boro boss Chris Wilder targets five more signings before transfer window closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boro boss Chris Wilder targets five more signings before transfer window closes

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 9.02pm
Chris Wilder wants five new faces before the window closes (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chris Wilder wants five new faces before the window closes (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chris Wilder has reiterated his desire to add more new faces to his Middlesbrough squad after watching West Brom come from behind to claim a point at the Riverside.

The Boro boss was “delighted” with the majority of his team’s display but left frustrated by the Baggies scoring an equaliser five minutes after half-time through John Swift.

Isaiah Jones had put Middlesbrough in front in the 10th minute during an opening period when the home side looked much better than their opponents.

But a failure to make the most of those good opportunities provided a reminder to Wilder that there needs to be further movement on the transfer front – particularly with Marcus Tavernier on the verge of a move to Bournemouth.

Wilder, who revealed he wants five more new signings before the window closes, said: “The performance was excellent.

“The 10 to 15 minutes after half-time opened the door for them and it became a game of basketball. We lost shape and structure a bit.

“But the things that have gone off in the week, to where West Brom are and we are, is a different ball park at the moment. It won’t be when the window is shut. This is how it is at the moment.

“There shouldn’t have been a West Brom comeback because we should have put it away in the first half.

“We missed chances, the final ball wasn’t right at times, and I would be a touch critical in terms of going for the jugular. We had them on the ropes.

“West Brom are a good outfit and we made some really good players look really ordinary for 45 minutes and that is the issue for us there. We have to give Steve Bruce and West Brom’s coaches credit.”

West Brom’s start to the second half was what changed the flow of the game.

Swift, who was signed after leaving Reading, delivered in exactly the sort of manner Bruce wants to see from him.

His burst from midfield to get on the end of a cross from Jed Wallace, who was a free agent after leaving Millwall, provided a quick reminder to everyone that the pair can score and create goals in the second tier.

Baggies boss Bruce said: “The addition of Swift and Wallace in particular helped us. It was one area we needed to improve offensively.

“We were bottom six last season for goals scored. We needed to address that.

“They have been at this level and have been involved in goals for a long time. I am amazed no one has had a punt on them in the Premier League.

“We have worked hard on it and they will add that bit of quality we need.

“We needed that because we had started well but didn’t really recover until after half-time. I was pleased with the reaction second half.

“To start with I thought we were OK, a bit passive with and without the ball if I’m being honest. Second half we were much better. That is the standard we have to be at.

“We needed a reminder to play with more intensity and we got that first half, second half was chalk and cheese.

“Arguably we could have gone on to win it. Middlesbrough will be there or thereabouts, it was always going to be a difficult first game.”

