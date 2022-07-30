England are ‘prepared for everything’ when they take on Germany – Sarina Wiegman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England are ‘prepared for everything’ when they take on Germany – Sarina Wiegman

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 9.30pm
Sarina Wiegman admits England have been practising penalties (Nigel French/PA)
Sarina Wiegman admits England have been practising penalties (Nigel French/PA)

England boss Sarina Wiegman has emphasised ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany that the Lionesses fear nobody and are “prepared for everything”.

The tournament hosts, bidding to claim their first-ever major trophy, take on a Germany outfit at Wembley who have won the Euros on eight occasions.

The last time England reached a major final, they were beaten 6-2 by the Germans at Euro 2009.

The most recent meeting was a 3-1 victory for England in February at Molineux in the Arnold Clark Cup, part of an unbeaten run for the team under Wiegman that now stands at 19 games, with 17 wins, since she took charge last September.

The Dutchwoman, for whom victory on Sunday will make it back-to-back Euros triumphs after she led the Netherlands to glory in 2017, said when asked about Sunday’s opponents: “When you reach the final, then you are one of the best teams in the tournament.

“I think we have a very good team too, and we don’t fear anyone.

“I think at some points it might be a little physical, Germany can play very direct, physical, straightforward, so that’s what we expect. We did see some things we might want to exploit, but we’ll see (about) that tomorrow.

“I think the team that we played (at the Arnold Clark Cup) was a little different, their style of play is similar but different players on the pitch.

“But of course we take that experience with us, and also all the analysis we have of Germany from their recent games.”

Wiegman was asked about preparations for the possibility of a penalty shoot-out, and said: “We have practised penalties, we are prepared for everything. If that is what happens tomorrow, we are prepared.”

Sunday’s contest is a sell-out and could have the biggest attendance for any Euros match in history, women’s or men’s.

Wiegman said of the potential crowd that “it’s really nice now that we’re having that occasion tomorrow”, before stressing: “At the end it’s just a game we’re going to play. Yes, it’s a final, but we approach it as we do with every other game.”

She added: “I don’t have my thoughts on (how big the game is). Probably after the game (she will reflect on that), not now. It’s big – I’m not stupid, I see things happening and it’s really incredible, I really enjoy that too of course.

“But then you see it, you’re aware of it, and then you come back to what your job is, and that’s getting ready for Germany.

“I think the pressure is on both (teams), we both want to win the final and we both have a very good squad. I think it’s going to be a very tight game. It’s going to be exciting, but we don’t feel more or less pressure. It’s just a game – it’s a very exciting game with two very good teams who both want to win.”

The showdown with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side comes a year on from England’s men playing their Euros final at Wembley, when Gareth Southgate’s team were beaten on penalties by Italy.

Wiegman was asked if there had been a message of support from Southgate ahead of Sunday, and she said: “Yes, absolutely. Before the tournament, during the tournament.

“During the season we had some conversations already. We catch up every once in a while. He really wants us to do well.”

Wiegman, who has had an unchanged starting XI throughout the tournament so far, confirmed all 23 members of her squad were available, saying: “Everyone is fit, we’ll make hard choices and we know how strong our squad is.”

