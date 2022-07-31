Hearts boss Robbie Neilson relishes early Edinburgh derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson relishes early Edinburgh derby

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 10.58am
Robbie Neilson is relishing next weekend’s derby (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson quickly turned his attention to next Sunday’s Edinburgh derby after Hearts kicked off their cinch Premiership campaign with a 2-1 home win over Ross County.

The Jambos claimed the points on Saturday courtesy of second-half goals from attackers Alan Forrest and Barrie McKay.

And their manager is delighted to have a showdown with Hibernian at Easter Road to look forward to on the second weekend of the season.

“It’s set up nicely for next week with both teams winning (on the opening day) and I’m looking forward to it,” said Neilson. “I like the derbies coming early. It gives us a chance to go down there and hopefully get three points and that would give us a massive lift.

“We spoke in the dressing room after (the Ross County game) for 10 seconds on today and then the rest of it was on next week and making sure we’re ready for it.”

Neilson expects Nathaniel Atkinson to be available for Easter Road after he went off in the first half of the County game, but Stephen Kingsley, who missed out on Saturday, faces a race to be fit.

“Atkinson will be fine,” said the manager. “He was not feeling well during the week, there were a couple of days when he was ill. We put him in and after 15, 20 minutes he had no energy left. He’ll be fine hopefully for next week.

“Kingsley, we’ll see. He got a wee nick on his hamstring on Tuesday, and it was too early just now. But I’m hopeful for next week because he has been outstanding in pre-season. He is a key player for us and we need him.”

County boss Malky Mackay saw enough from his team at Tynecastle to believe they can cope with the loss of influential trio Blair Spittal, Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo over the summer and enjoy another fruitful season.

“I had seven debutants and I’m delighted for them that they got a taste of what the Premiership is about and they look as if they can adapt to it,” he said.

“The aim for Ross County is to stay in the league because we’ve got one of the smallest budgets in the league and we’ve had a huge turnaround of players again this summer.

“I concentrate on performances because if you do that, eventually results click. If we keep putting in performances like that, where we went toe-to-toe with a top team like Hearts, we’ll see where we go.”

