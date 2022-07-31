Orel Mangala becomes Nottingham Forest’s 12th summer signing By Press Association July 31 2022, 11.46am Nottingham Forest have signed Orel Mangala (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nottingham Forest have signed Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee. Forest announced on Sunday the 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Premier League newcomers. Mangala, who has been capped twice by Belgium, played 29 times for Stuttgart last season as they finished 15th in the Bundesliga. He becomes Steve Cooper’s 12th summer signing as Forest prepare for their top-flight return after a 23-year absence. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Stuttgart’s Orel Mangala undergoes medical ahead of Nottingham Forest transfer Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest Tottenham signing Djed Spence ‘ready for the challenge’ of the Premier League Nottingham Forest sign Costa Rica teenager Brandon Aguilera from LD Alajuelense