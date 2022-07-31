Wiegman keeps winning and goalkeepers shine – what we learned from Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wiegman keeps winning and goalkeepers shine – what we learned from Euro 2022

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 12.02pm Updated: July 31 2022, 12.42pm
Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar makes a save (Tim Goode/PA)
Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar makes a save (Tim Goode/PA)

After a captivating three-and-a-half weeks of action, Euro 2022 has reached its conclusion with England and Germany facing off in the final at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the tournament.

Wiegman’s England the real deal

Beth Mead celebrates scoring in England's 4-0 semi-final win over Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA).
Beth Mead celebrates scoring in England’s 4-0 semi-final win over Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA).

England headed into their home Euros unbeaten since boss Sarina Wiegman took charge last September, having won all but two games while scoring a glut of goals and conceding hardly any.

There were also friendly wins over Germany and the Netherlands that looked promising in terms of how they might fare against big names this summer.

And the Lionesses have certainly gone on to deliver on that front in their run to the final, hammering Norway 8-0 in the group stage, fighting back in the quarter-finals from a goal down to beat Spain in extra-time and then thumping world number two-ranked Sweden 4-0 in the last four.

The team’s continued form has been mirrored by Beth Mead, who extended her prolific exploits under Wiegman to lead the Golden Boot race.

Popp stars

Alexandra Popp has had an impressive tournament
Alexandra Popp has had an impressive tournament (Nick Potts/PA)

Ahead of the final, Mead, with six goals, was joint-top of the scoring charts alongside Germany’s Alexandra Popp, whose Euro 2022 has provided a clear demonstration that she remains a potent force after recovering from long-term injury.

The 31-year-old Wolfsburg forward only returned to action in March following almost a year on the sidelines due to a knee problem.

She has gone on to thrive at what is her first Euros finals after injury ruled her out of the 2013 and 2017 editions.

A platform for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s Julie Nelson (right) in action (Kieran Cleeves/PA).
Northern Ireland’s Julie Nelson (right) in action (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Northern Ireland, playing in the same group as England, made their major tournament bow and while they did not get a point on the board, there was cause for encouragement.

The competition’s lowest-ranked team registered their first goal at this level via Julie Nelson’s finish in their opening 4-1 loss to Norway.

Kenny Shiels’ side were then only trailing by a goal for much of their second match against Austria before eventually being beaten 2-0.

Plucky Portugal

Jessica Silva scores for Portugal
Jessica Silva scores for Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)

The second-lowest ranked outfit at these finals was Portugal, who were late additions having been brought in as a replacement for Russia and did not look out of place.

Francisco Neto’s side finished bottom of their group but earned plaudits during a campaign that started with a 2-2 draw against Switzerland.

Battling back to draw level after conceding twice early on, Portugal then did the same in a 3-2 loss to defending champions the Netherlands, before concluding with a 5-0 loss to Sweden.

Great goalkeeping

Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has impressed (Mike Egerton/PA).
Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has impressed (Mike Egerton/PA)

There was some fine goalkeeping on display through the competition – an area of women’s football that has been particularly scrutinised over the years.

Netherlands’ 22-year-old Daphne von Domselaar, who took over from the injured Sari van Veenendaal in the opening match, was one of the tournament’s stand-out players.

Belgium’s Nicky Evrard, who saved two penalties in the group stage, also impressed, and England’s Mary Earps was another to make some eye-catching stops.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]