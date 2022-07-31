Mead on fire and Russo’s cheeky backheel – Euro 2022 goals of the tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mead on fire and Russo’s cheeky backheel – Euro 2022 goals of the tournament

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 12.02pm
The PA news agency takes a look at some of the best goals from Euro 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)
England captured the hearts and attention of the nation at Euro 2022 and scored some stunning goals along the way.

Three of the Lionesses’ star performers – Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway – are surely in the running for goal of the tournament.

Other contenders include Delphine Cascarino, Guro Reiten and Danielle van de Donk.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tournament’s finest strikes.

Guro Reiten – Norway 4 Northern Ireland 1, July 7

Norway already had a 3-1 lead when Reiten stepped up to take a free-kick just outside the area. She kept her effort fairly low, curling it over her team-mates in the wall who ducked as the ball flew into the back of the net.

Delphine Cascarino – France 5 Italy 1, July 10

Grace Geyoro may have taken the headlines as the first women’s Euros player to claim a first-half hat-trick, but Cascarino scored the goal of the game. She collected the ball on the left and cut inside before unleashing a drive that dipped and swerved into the bottom corner.

Danielle van de Donk – Netherlands 3 Portugal 2, July 13

With the game poised at 2-2, Van de Donk snatched a stunning winner for the Netherlands. The ball was played to her just outside the box and she turned and unleashed a superb curling shot into the top corner.

Georgia Stanway – England 2 Spain 1, July 20

Having hauled themselves level with a late goal from Russo, England’s hard-fought quarter-final clash with Spain went to extra time. The tie was settled in style when Stanway collected the ball and, with the defence backing off, let fly from 25 yards with a stunning strike.

Beth Mead – England 4 Sweden 0, July 26

Mead calmed England nerves in their semi-final against Sweden with her 34th-minute opener. She controlled Lucy Bronze’s driven cross superbly and let the ball bounce before thumping it past the keeper.

Alessia Russo – England 4 Sweden 0, July 26

Russo showed superb improvisation for England’s third. Having missed a straightforward chance from close range she was going away from goal with two defenders close by. However, she sent a brilliant backheeled effort through the legs of the goalkeeper and into the net.

