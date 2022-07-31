Giovanni van Bronckhorst eager to boost numbers ahead of European trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst eager to boost numbers ahead of European trip

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 1.02pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is getting ready for their Euro qualifier (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is getting ready for their Euro qualifier (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes to have reinforcements for Rangers’ Champions League third qualifying round clash with Union Saint Gilloise on Tuesday night

The Light Blues began their cinch Premiership campaign on Saturday with hard-fought 2-1 win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni arena.

The Gers boss had several players unavailable for the trip to West Lothian where second-half goals from substitute Scott Arfield and captain James Tavernier overturned the early strike from Livi striker Joel Nouble.

Ridvan Yilmaz, the left-back signed from Besiktas, will join up with the squad ahead of the trip to Belgium.

Midfielder Rabbi Matondo will also join in training after missing the Livingston game with a knock while Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos continues his recovery from the thigh injury which required surgery last season.

Van Bronckhorst said: “We will have Ridvan Yilman training with us today (Sunday), Rabbi Matondo as well.

“Morelos has already been training with us a couple of days, in parts of the training.

“And we can take a bigger squad in Europe so we have more players to choose from and we have to see if those players are fit enough to travel.”

Tom Lawrence, who made his competitive debut following his move from Derby County, knows improvement is needed for the trip to Belgium but is confident that there is more to come from the Ibrox side.

He said: “I am looking forward to it. We will need to play better than we did on Saturday and I am sure we will be fine.

“We didn’t show our quality like we should have done.

“The second half we showed our character and resilience but we look forward now and each game we look to put a performance on.”

David Martindale told Livingston’s official Twitter account that he saw enough from his side to give him encouragement for the rest of the season and he looked forward to the trip to Dundee United next week

The Livi  boss said: “I was pleased with the performance but disappointed by the result.

“I thought, to a man, the players should be really proud of themselves.

“If they can take that intensity, application and effort into the next 37 league games, we’ll be in a good place.

“I’m looking forward to it (Dundee United). It brings a different type of pressure.

“Jack Ross is a very good manager and I know Foxy (Liam Fox) as well so I think they have a very good backroom team up there now.

“Jack has a wealth of experience and I think they will be very difficult to be this year but it is a game that we are more than capable of winning.”

