In Pictures: Fans fly the flag for Lionesses ahead of Euro 2022 final

Football fans decorated in red and white have converged on Wembley Way in London ahead of England’s Euro 2022 final against old foes Germany.

Around 90,000 people are expected at London’s Wembley Stadium for the match that could see the Lionesses land their first major trophy in women’s football.

Thousands of other supporters will be cheering on the team across the country, including at the Trafalgar Square fan zone.

England fans Gracie May, eight, and Amelia Lee, six, had their banners ready (Adam Davy/PA)

These fans know which song they hope to be singing once they get inside the stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

Wembley Way was filled with fans more than five hours before kick-off (James Manning/PA)

It was a real family event, with the tournament credited with getting more girls interested in playing football (James Manning/PA)

Flags provided a useful windbreak outside the ground (Adam Davy/PA)

The match kicks off at 5pm but fans were buying souvenirs from early on Sunday (James Manning/PA)

The main road up to the stadium will be a no-drinking zone due to the chaos that overshadowed last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)

While the England men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by crowd trouble, this year’s women’s final is expected to attract a different audience (Adan Davy/PA)

England and Germany scarves on sale outside the ground (Joe Giddens/PA)

England fans queue to get into the Wembley fan park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Fans are hoping to watch the Lionesses secure the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966 (Jonathan Brady/PA)