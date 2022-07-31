Live – England look to make history in Euro 2022 final against Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Live – England look to make history in Euro 2022 final against Germany

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 2.02pm Updated: July 31 2022, 3.20pm
England fans pose for a photo on Wembley Way ahead of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium (Joe Giddens/PA)
England fans pose for a photo on Wembley Way ahead of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium (Joe Giddens/PA)
  • England v Germany, 5pm kick-off
  • Hosts England looking to win the tournament for first time
  • Germany have been European champions a record eight times, including six of the last seven editions
  • Beth Mead (Eng) and Alexandra Popp (Ger) lead race for Golden Boot on six goals, with Alessia Russo (Eng) on four
  • Wembley Stadium is sold-out for the final.

1510 – The team coaches have arrived at Wembley Stadium, less than two hours to kick-off now.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman will tackle Germany's Martina Voss-Tecklenburg
England head coach Sarina Wiegman (left) will tackle Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on Sunday (PA)
  • 1984: Sweden
  • 1987: Norway
  • 1989: West Germany
  • 1991: Germany
  • 1993: Norway
  • 1995: Germany
  • 1997: Germany
  • 2001: Germany
  • 2005: Germany
  • 2009: Germany
  • 2013: Germany
  • 2017: Netherlands

1450 – England have never won the Women’s Euros before, with their best performances coming in 1984 and 2009 when they reached the final before losing to Sweden and Germany respectively.

Germany, in stark contrast, have a formidable record in the competition. They have won eight of the 12 editions to have been played, with the next-most successful nation being Norway with two wins.

The good news for England is that in Sarina Wiegman they have a coach who knows what it takes to win the Euros. The Dutchwoman led the Netherlands to victory five years ago on home soil, and her experience could prove invaluable to the Lionesses.

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022
This is what England and Germany are hoping to get their hands on later today (Nick Potts/PA)

1420 – The Lionesses have received a “best of luck” message from the Duke of Cambridge while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and England men’s team captain Harry Kane are others who have sent their best wishes.

1415 – Support has been pouring in for the players ahead of the final.

SOCCER Euro 2022 HeadToHead

1410 – An interesting sub-plot to the final will be the battle to win the Golden Boot as the tournament’s leading scorer.

England’s Beth Mead and Germany captain Alexandra Popp are currently both locked on six goals, with England super-sub Alessia Russo the next-best with four goals.

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
England and Germany will be hoping to inspire the next generation of players and fans (Adam Davy/PA)


1405 – With the 88,100-capacity Wembley Stadium sold out for the clash, a number of attendance records are likely to be set today.

The all-time record for a European Championship final – men’s or women’s – was set in 1964 when 79,115 spectators saw Spain take on the Soviet Union at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium, while the previous record attendance for a women’s international in Europe is the 80,203 that watched the 2012 Olympic final between USA and Japan at Wembley.

England face Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium later today
England face Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium later today (Nigel French/PA)

1400 – Good afternoon and welcome to the PA news agency’s Euro 2022 final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as England and Germany clash at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]