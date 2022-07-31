Mothers praise England players ‘for showing that girls and women can play’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mothers praise England players ‘for showing that girls and women can play’

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 3.44pm
(Nigel French/PA)
(Nigel French/PA)

Mothers attending the Euro 2022 final with daughters who play football have praised the England team for showing girls “can play”.

Among the 90,000 fans filling Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon – hoping to watch the Lionesses beat Germany in the final- were family groups, including young women and girls.

Rachael Wilson, from Preston, was with her daughter Holly, who plays for Manchester United’s under-13 girls.

Ms Wilson told the PA news agency: “We hope the Lionesses make history today.

“We are so proud of the team for showing that girls and women can play football.

“The atmosphere is going to be out of this world with (the song) Sweet Caroline.

“We think England will win, with goals from Beth Mead and Ellen White.”

Childminder Helen Charlesworth, from Orpington, Kent, was with daughter Darcey, 22, who has enjoyed football from the age of eight and started playing with boys as there were no girls’ teams around.

Despite playing at centres of excellence, and doing “so well”, her daughter missed out due to a “lack of funding” in the women’s game.

Ms Charlesworth went on: “I’m feeling nervous but excited. When we got the tickets last year it was a dream that England would be in the final and now it’s come true.

“To be at a home tournament is amazing.

The team is so strong and there is a real team spirit about them.

“The fact that the women’s game is growing is amazing.

“This tournament has definitely helped grow the game and support for it.”

Jade Monroe, 31, from Hackney, north-east London, said she hopes a win for England could inspire her six-year-old daughter to do “anything she wants in life”.

SOCCER Euro 2022 HeadToHead
(PA Graphics)

Tens of thousands of fans were around Wembley Stadium hours before the final, with the atmosphere calm and positive.

A sea of England shirts and flags were pouring into the stadium, amid the sounds of blowing horns, chanting and waving clappers.

Emma Newman, 21, a student from Whitby, North Yorkshire, said: “It’s a really nice atmosphere, people are just here to see the match and nothing else.

“It’s right that fans aren’t causing trouble, these women are inspiring and deserve to be supported properly.

“I just hope they can get the job done.”

