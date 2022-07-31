Paul Rowley hails Salford’s ‘amazing effort’ after stunning win over St Helens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Rowley hails Salford’s ‘amazing effort’ after stunning win over St Helens

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 6.08pm
Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley hailed his side’s “amazing effort” after watching them thrash champions St Helens 44-12 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins scored two tries apiece as rampant Salford kept their hopes of a top six finish alive.

Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and Greg Burke weighed in with a try apiece and Marc Sneyd kicked four goals as Salford moved up to sixth place in the Super League table.

Saints, who could only muster tries from Jack Welsby and Alex Walmsley, stay top despite the shock defeat but the nature of their performance was of immense concern to coach Kristian Woolf

A delighted Rowley said: “I couldn’t be prouder. It’s an amazing effort. Without sounding casual about it, we have been building towards that. From day one the lads have worked really hard. Things like that (winning today) are not a fluke, it’s a result of hard work.

“The character of the group has never been questioned. We had 18 players and the 18th man had a jab to warm up.

“We knew the areas we wanted to go and this group know how to adapt. We are quite difficult to stop when we get on a roll and we scored some fantastic tries.

“We have so much respect for St Helens and our staff and players hold them in high regard. They are the benchmark.”

Woolf had praise for Salford but pulled no punches in assessing his side’s below-par showing.

“Salford deserve credit, they played very well, but we are extremely disappointed,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on high standards and for whatever reason, we have not reached those today.

“We pride ourselves on defence but we were well below our usual standards. We are going to have to have a good look at that and try and work out how we can turn around.”

Salford scored five tries in the first half as they raced into a 26-0 interval lead and it was a start which left Woolf frustrated.

He added: “If you don’t start the game with the right attitude things can snowball and things become hard to turn around.

“Salford played exactly the way we expected to play and they executed well. We are the ones who needed to be better. We were off in every department and that showed really early.

“That result needs to give us a kick up the backside and we need to have a really honest look at ourselves. We have been off for two weeks and I’m not sure why we have been.”

