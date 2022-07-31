South Africa win T20 decider as Jos Buttler’s England are bowled out for 101

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Africa win T20 decider as Jos Buttler’s England are bowled out for 101

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 6.20pm
Jos Buttler watched England get handed a 90-run thrashing by South Africa in the T20 decider at the Ageas Bowl (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
New England captain Jos Buttler saw his team suffer a crushing 90-run defeat to South Africa in their T20 decider at the Ageas Bowl to bring a difficult white-ball summer to an end with another low.

Set 192 to win in Hampshire, the hosts were dismissed for 101 and it meant they suffered their joint-biggest defeat in this format and went a first home summer since 2013 without winning a limited overs series.

It continues the tough start to life as England’s white-ball captain for Buttler, who replaced Eoin Morgan in June and saw trusted ally Ben Stokes retire in shock circumstances from 50-over cricket a month later.

England v South Africa – Third Vitality IT20 – Ageas Bowl
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs celebrates after his spectacular catch removed Moeen Ali during England’s 90-run defeat in the T20 decider at the Ageas Bowl (Kieran Cleeves/PA).

India had already won two limited-overs series against the hosts by that point and this loss to South Africa, who were indebted to half-centuries by Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram in a total of 191 for five, leaves the home side low on confidence before this winter’s T20 World Cup.

Buttler and new head coach Matthew Mott do at least have seven T20s pencilled in for September away to Pakistan and the duo will hope confidence can be repaired there before attention fully turns to Australia where England may suddenly not be among the favourites to lift silverware.

Defeat in Cardiff on Thursday had set up a winner takes all clash at the Ageas Bowl where the new captain again won the toss and fielded first, which looked a wise decision when the recalled David Willey sent Quinton De Kock back for a three-ball duck

Rilee Rossouw responded with an entertaining knock of 31, which included four boundaries off a single Chris Jordan over, but was accounted for by Moeen Ali after the first of two mini rain delays in Hampshire.

England v South Africa – Third Vitality IT20 – Ageas Bowl
South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks (right) topscored with 70 against England (Kieran Cleeves/PA).

South Africa went six overs without a boundary during the middle part of their innings, but Hendricks remained busy with a succession of singles and twos and found able support in Markram, who was back in the T20 side for the first time since last year’s World Cup.

Hendricks did eventually move through the gears before his third fifty of the series ended on 70 while visiting captain David Miller blitzed 22 off nine balls only to see his fun come to an end via the excellent Willey, who claimed two scalps at the death.

It was the expensive nature of Reece Topley and Jordan which initially cost England with the seamers going for a combined 97 runs to help South Africa set 192 for victory, which proved far too many for the hosts’ underperforming batting line-up.

The hosts required a big contribution from the out-of-sorts Jason Roy but he saw opening partner Buttler go first when the skipper edged Keshav Maharaj to Lungi Ngidi at short third man to depart following another low score.

Roy trudged off soon after after making only 17 to already leave England up against it and South Africa were not able to let their stranglehold on the clash go to waste.

Dawid Malan and Ali went for single-figure scores, the latter to a sensational one-handed catch from Tristan Stubbs, with Jonny Bairstow fighting a losing battle down the other end.

Tabraiz Shamsi got in on the act when he tempted Liam Livingstone into a false shot and would eventually claim a five-wicket haul as England’s chase never truly reached second gear.

Shamsi’s ended with five for 24 but it was fellow spinner Maharaj who had the last word when Bairstow’s lone vigil of 27 from 30 balls came to its conclusion with a slog-swept caught by South Africa captain Miller.

It saw England dismissed with 20 balls to spare to leave Buttler and Mott with problems to solve before another vital trip Down Under this winter.

