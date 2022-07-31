Lionesses are pride of England – key moments of Euro 2022 final triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lionesses are pride of England – key moments of Euro 2022 final triumph

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 7.54pm Updated: July 31 2022, 11.32pm
Chloe Kelly spins away after scoring England’s extra-time winner over Germany in the Euro 2022 final (Nigel French/PA Images).
England won Euro 2022 after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley.

Chloe Kelly wrote herself into the history books with the winning goal in the 20th minute of the additional period after Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out in normal time by Lina Magull.

The Lionesses were able to hold on to record a memorable victory and win a major tournament for the first time.

Here, the PA news agency charts how the match unfolded.

Pre-match: Germany suffered a major blow ahead of kick-off as captain and tournament joint top scorer Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and was replaced by Bayern Munich striker Lea Schuller.

3 minutes: England had a chance to make a dream start as Fran Kirby surged down the left and picked out Ellen White at the far post but the striker’s header was straight at Merle Frohms.

25 minutes: Germany came into the game and were inches away from taking the lead from a set-piece. Magull’s corner caused chaos, with Marina Hegering’s effort eventually cleared off the line by a combination of Mary Earps and Leah Williamson. The incident was checked for a handball, but England survived.

38 minutes: White had another brilliant opportunity to break the deadlock as she set Beth Mead clear down the right and got on the end of Mead’s return ball but could not keep her effort down.

48 minutes: Germany started the second half strongly and after her introduction at the break Tabea Wassmuth almost made an instant impact as she took advantage of a mistake by Millie Bright, but shot straight at Earps when she raced in on goal.

50 minutes: England survived another major scare as Lina Magull missed a golden opportunity. After the ball fell kindly to her on the penalty spot she poked an effort towards goal but saw it fly wide of the post when it really should have hit the back of the net.

55 minutes: Sarina Wiegman stuck to her tried and tested formula and introduced Alessia Russo and Ella Toone for Ellen White and Fran Kirby.

61 minutes: Toone secured her place in folklore with a stunning finish to open the scoring just six minutes after coming on. A brilliant ball from Keira Walsh set the substitute in on goal and she produced a moment of sublime composure to lift the ball over on-rushing Germany keeper Frohms and send Wembley wild.

65 minutes: With the home fans still celebrating, England’s hearts were firmly in their mouths when the dangerous Magull surged into the box and thundered a shot against the post, with replays showing Earps got the most vital of touches.

79 minutes: Germany’s response was good and moments after Leah Williamson produced a goal-saving block, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side were level. Sydney Lohmann did brilliantly to play in Wassmuth and her ball to the near post was steered home by Magull to set up a grandstand finish.

90+4 : England managed to regroup after Magull’s leveller but neither side were able to find a winner as it went to extra time.

110 minutes: England’s golden moment came in the second half of extra-time as Chloe Kelly committed herself to the annals of time. After Germany failed to clear Lauren Hemp’s corner, the loose ball fell to her and she poked home at the second attempt to spark euphoric scenes of celebration.

