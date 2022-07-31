In Pictures: Glory for England as Lionesses beat Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Glory for England as Lionesses beat Germany

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 8.18pm
Fans celebrate the final whistle in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans celebrate the final whistle in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)

England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality as substitute Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark.

Eight-time champions Germany had equalised with 11 minutes of normal time remaining through Lina Magull, and the game looked on course for a penalty shoot-out until Kelly’s effort fired Sarina Wiegman’s side to glory.

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
England celebrating victory (Jonathan Brady/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
Leah Williamson lifts the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 trophy (Danny Lawson/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
England head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates (Danny Lawson/PA)

Meanwhile, fans across the country joined in the historic celebrations at the final whistle.

Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Fans celebrate at Aylesbury United WFC (Steve Parsons/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Celebrations in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Fans in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
(Aaron Chown/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
A capacity crowd during the Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Joe Giddens/PA)

