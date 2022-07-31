5 things we learned from the opening weekend of cinch Premiership season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 things we learned from the opening weekend of cinch Premiership season

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 9.10pm
Celtic’s Callum McGregor unfurls the championship flag before win over Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic's Callum McGregor unfurls the championship flag before win over Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic and Rangers both recorded wins as the cinch Premiership season began.

Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell also gained three points from their opening fixtures.

Here the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the opening weekend of the season.

Jota’s quality strike shows why Celtic signed him

Celtic were quick out of the blocks in their title defence when Stephen Welsh headed a third-minute opener against Aberdeen but the points were only really safe when Jota produced a moment of magic. The Portuguese winger, whose loan move from Benfica last season was made permanent in the summer for a reported fee of £6.5million, weaved his way across the park in 75th minute and then thundered in a strike from 20 yards to seal the points.

James Tavernier shows his importance again

The Rangers skipper scored 18 goals last season and the full-back was off the mark again at Livingston after the visitors fell behind to an early goal from Joel Nouble. It was a struggle for Rangers until substitute Scott Arfield levelled with a glancing header in the 73rd minute then just two minutes later Tavernier curled in a free-kick to take the points back to Ibrox.

The buzz remains at Kilmarnock

The Ayrshire side clinched a swift return to the Premiership with a dramatic late win over Arbroath at a packed Rugby Park and the supporters were out in numbers again to herald the return of top-flight football. A crowd of 8,014 saw Killie raise the Championship flag before Ash Taylor sent the majority home happy with a stoppage-time equaliser against Dundee United.

Steven Hammell wants Motherwell to “express themselves”

Motherwell’s academy director Hammell had less than 48 hours to prepare for the trip to Paisley following the departure of manager Graham Alexander and there were limitations on how much he could change given a lack of game time for fringe players. But the caretaker manager made his mark with his plan to give the players an “element of freedom to express themselves” and by handing 18-year-old Kian Speirs a late debut in a 1-0 win over St Mirren.

St Johnstone are still feeling hard done to=

Callum Davidson talked several times last season about how decisions were regularly going against his team and there was no let-up on the opening day of the new term. Hibernian boss Lee Johnson admitted his side were fortunate when Saints midfielder Murray Davidson was sent off and the Saints manager felt visiting left-back Marijan Cabraja committed an identical foul and only received a yellow card. The Perth side’s grievances were compounded by a last-gasp winner for Hibs.

