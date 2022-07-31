Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan suffers ‘discriminatory abuse’ in friendly in Portugal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves have called for an investigation after reporting forward Hwang Hee-chan suffered “discriminatory abuse” in a friendly with Farense.

Wolves closed their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Portuguese side, but it was marred by Hwang being targeted by racist gestures from home supporters.

The Premier League club said in a statement: “We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse from opposition fans during this evening’s game with SC Farense.

“We will be reporting the incident to UEFA and asking our opponent and relevant authorities to investigate. We are offering our full support to the player involved.

“Racism in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged.”

Hwang’s penalty earned a draw for Bruno Lage’s side after they went behind to Christian Ponde’s early opener.