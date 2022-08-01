Young football fan ‘amazed at the size of Wembley’ for Euro 2022 final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Young football fan ‘amazed at the size of Wembley’ for Euro 2022 final

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 2.12am
An eight-year-old football fan gifted a ticket for the European Championship Final was ‘amazed’ at the size of Wembley, her father said (Matt Jackson/PA)
An eight-year-old football fan gifted a ticket for the European Championship Final was ‘amazed’ at the size of Wembley, her father said (Matt Jackson/PA)

An eight-year-old football fan gifted a ticket for the European Championship Final was “amazed” at the size of Wembley, her father said.

A keen goalkeeper for her local team, Evie Jackson, and her father, Matt, 30, capped their tournament experience of trips to Leeds United’s Elland Road and St George’s Park by witnessing England’s famous victory over Germany on Sunday.

“Why’s it so big?” Evie asked her father after walking into the stadium.

Mr Jackson had appealed on Twitter to find tickets for the final and said he had nearly given up hope when a stranger contacted him to offer two tickets free of charge.

“I feel really lucky and I didn’t know what was happening because I thought it was going to be fake,” Evie, who lives with her father in Leigh, near Manchester, told the PA news agency ahead of the final.

“I was so excited when I heard that we got the tickets, I was crying because I thought that we wouldn’t have been able to go.

“I think that they’ve set up women’s football and it is crazy to see how far women’s football has come.

“It also inspires a lot of young girls that might want to play football but might not feel confident, now they have a chance.”

Mr Jackson, an operations manager at a bank, coaches Evie’s Astley and Tyldesley under-10’s team.

Evie and Matt Jackson
Evie Jackson and her father, Matt, are both big football fans (Matt Jackson/PA)

He told PA on Sunday: “Evie was amazed at the size of Wembley.

“(The Euro final) was not just a day that’s made history, but a day that I think will change the landscape of women’s sport.”

Evie was confident ahead of the match that the Lionesses would emerge victorious and successfully predicted the scoreline: “2-1 to England,” she said.

One of Evie’s favourite players, Ella Toone, who used to play for Evie’s team when she was a young girl, even scored the opener in the 62nd minute.

“(For her) to come on and score a wonder goal, you couldn’t write it. A day we’ll never forget,” Mr Jackson tweeted.

