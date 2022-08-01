Football rumours: Everton plotting Idrissa Gueye return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Everton plotting Idrissa Gueye return

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 7.20am
Everton are keen on bringing Idrissa Gueye back to the club (Dave Thompson/PA)
Everton are keen on bringing Idrissa Gueye back to the club (Dave Thompson/PA)

Transfer talks are ongoing between Everton and Paris St Germain as they look to bring Idrissa Gueye back to Goodison Park. The Times says Toffees manager Frank Lampard is looking to boost his reinforcements in the middle, with the 32-year-old believed to be surplus to the French side’s requirements. Gueye moved to PSG from Everton in 2019.

Newcastle have enquired about Leicester winger Harvey Barnes. The Daily Mail reports the move comes after the Magpies had a bid for Barnes’s Foxes team-mate James Maddison turned down.

Watford v Leicester City – Premier League – Vicarage Road
Leicester’s Harvey Barnes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, according to the Mail. The 25-year-old is rumoured to be available for around £17million as the Red Devils begin to plan for a potential future without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The paper also suggests United have placed RB Salzburg forward and Newcastle target Benjamin Sesko on their list of options. The 19-year-old Slovenia international’s agent held talks with the club last week.

Frenkie de Jong File Photo
Frenkie de Jong in action for Netherlands (David Davies/PA)

Frenkie de Jong: Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea are set to make an offer for the Barcelona midfielder.

Timo Werner: The Blues have offered the 26-year-old striker to Real Madrid, according to Marca.

