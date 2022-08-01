England’s Euro 2022 triumph will ‘turbo charge’ women’s game says FA chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s Euro 2022 triumph will ‘turbo charge’ women’s game says FA chief

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 8.10am Updated: August 1 2022, 8.40am
Millie Bright, Ellen White and Rachel Daly celebrate England’s Euro 2022 final victory over Germany (Nigel French/PA Images).
Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham insists England’s Euro 2022 success will “turbo charge” the women’s game in this country.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 victory as the Lionesses claimed the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.

“The last few years have been incredible. We have invested really heavily and the Lionesses have taken their opportunity and they have produced something incredible. It’s been an amazing month and an amazing day yesterday,” Bullingham told BBC Breakfast.

“I think it will really turbo charge everything we have been doing in the women’s game.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t have the same number of girls playing as boys and it will inspire a whole new generation of players.”

Bullingham continued: “We have worked incredibly hard to make a lot of new opportunities for girls and to make sure clubs and schools are embracing opportunities and schools are using football in the curriculum and for them to see it as normal for girls to play football like boys do.

“We have been preparing for this moment for years. We have got clubs throughout the country ready to take girls on, we have been investing in schools, we have created opportunities for girls to come forward and we are ready and willing to do that.”

Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
England fans at the BOXPARK, Croydon watch a screening of the Euro 2022 final  (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).

Former England international and TV pundit Alex Scott said the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 victory would be a game changer in terms of raising the profile of women’s football.

She told BBC Breakfast: “These Lionesses have raised the bar. They have changed the way women’s football is viewed in this country. The train has left the station and it is gathering pace.

“It will be tragic to take any steps back after what we have witnessed yesterday and through the whole tournament.

“There must be an opportunity for every single girl to play football if they want to.”

