Marcus Tavernier completes Bournemouth switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Marcus Tavernier completes Bournemouth switch

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 9.44am
Marcus Tavernier has joined Bournemouth from Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Marcus Tavernier has joined Bournemouth from Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bournemouth have made their third summer signing by completing a five-year deal for Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

Leeds-born Tavernier, 23, has joined the Cherries for an undisclosed fee.

He was a key part of Boro’s FA Cup run last season that saw them beat Tottenham and Manchester United before suffering a quarter-final defeat against Chelsea.

Tavernier, younger brother of Rangers captain James Tavernier, has been capped by England at under-19 and under-20 level and is Bournemouth boss Scott Parker’s latest recruit ahead of the Cherries’ Premier League return, following Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell.

“We are very pleased to have brought Marcus in. He was one of the stand-out performers in the Championship last season, and will be a good fit with our squad,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club’s official website.

“He has a great pedigree, tremendous energy and is a versatile young player who can play a number of different positions.

“Marcus was attracting a great deal of interest, and we are delighted he has decided to join us. Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]