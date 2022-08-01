As it happened – England’s Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 triumph with fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Players and fans are gathering in Trafalgar Square to toast Sunday night's victory over Germany at Wembley.

Sarina Wiegman and her squad appeared onstage shortly before 1pm for interview and a trophy lift.

The celebrations then continued with a team rendition of 'Sweet Caroline'.

Substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored on Sunday to secure England's first major tournament since the 1966 men's World Cup, and first ever in women's football.

The final was watched by a European Championship record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, and by 17.4million on television.

1340 – The final word goes to captain Leah Williamson, who tells Sky Sports News: “I know how this country feels about football and it was just a matter of time before we figured out it’s not ‘women’s football’, it’s just football.

“I knew if we were successful the country would get behind us, and it’s been amazing. And once you’ve proved to yourself you can do it, what’s to stop you doing it again and again?

“The party doesn’t stop now, cuddles with my family and then we’ll be off again.”

And as the players continue those celebrations away from the crowd, we will wrap up this blog – thank you for reading.

1330 – Chloe Kelly showed off plenty of dance moves during the onstage party and even found time for a bit of air guitar on the trophy.

1325 – Sarina Wiegman tells Sky Sports News that the celebration “really shows we had an impact, we inspired the nation.

“They are so behind us, so it’s incredible – thank you.

“I think the players will party a little longer, I’ll go and relax and overthink what we have done. We had a party last night – I like a little celebration, I was part of it!”

1320 – The players leave the stage, Mary Earps last to depart with a wave to the crowd.

1305 – ‘Freed From Desire’ – repackaged for the Lionesses as “Beth Mead’s on fire” – is blaring out as the celebrations continue. Jill Scott ‘interviews’ the trophy, which is sporting an England bucket hat, before Rachel Daly grabs the mic to lead a chorus of ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

1300 – Wiegman and her squad take it in turns to lift the trophy, to cheers from the huge crowd, before singing along to ‘Sweet Caroline’.

1255 – Williamson addresses the crowd.

1250 – Williamson continues: “I think the legacy of the tournament was already made before that final game, the young girls and the women who can look up and aspire to be us.

“We’ve changed the game, hopefully in this country and across the world.”

England men’s captain Harry Kane tweeted to goalscorer Ella Toone on Sunday: “Take a bow for that finish”

Asked about that onstage, Toone jokingly shrugged: “Yeah. Yeah, I taught him that.”

Chloe Kelly, referencing her ecstatic celebrations after her winning goal, joked: “The shirt’s staying on!”

1245 – “I think we’ve partied more than we’ve played football in the last 24 hours!” says Williamson. “What have we just done girls? What have we done?”

1240 – Former England defender Alex Scott brings the Lionesses, led by manager Sarina Wiegman, captain Leah Williamson and goalscorers Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly, out on stage to raucous cheers.

Asked how she is feeling, Wiegman deadpans: “Pretty good. Nice that you’re all here, thank you for coming.”

Lucy Bronze promised the crowd Wiegman has “got some moves” – will we see that today?

1230 – The scene that greeted the Lionesses.

1225 – David Baddiel and friends needn’t worry about those royalties any time soon!

1220 – Mayor of London Sadiq Khan plans to honour the Lionesses achievement with both grassroots investment and gongs for the winners.

“We’re going to make sure we don’t squander this legacy, we’re going to invest in grassroots, in schools for girls to play football,” he told the crowd from the stage in Trafalgar Square.

“We’re going to make sure all our Lionesses are awarded in the New Year Honours list.”

“We’ve been waiting years for football to come home. These women have brought it home!”

1210 – What a treat for this young goalkeeper!

Amazing moment for our under-13 Yellows goalkeeper Gracie who got Mary Earps’ Euros winning gloves yesterday! 🥹😍@Lionesses #Lionesses #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/q0YIQyazXz — Southampton Women's FC (@SotonWomensFC) August 1, 2022

1205 – Chloe Kelly’s childhood club QPR have celebrated her “Bobby Zamora moment”. Kelly was at Wembley for the former Hoops striker’s Championship play-off final winner against Derby in 2014.

1200 – Is it time to retire ‘Three Lions’ after Sunday’s win finally ended the song’s famous “years of hurt” by bringing football “home”?

David Baddiel, the song’s co-writer along with comedy partner Frank Skinner and Britpop favourites the Lightning Seeds, told Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Obviously not, there’s royalties to think about Nick, come on mate!

“The women have reset the clock. There’s still 56 years of hurt for the men’s game.

“I’m very happy to think that the song would be, in a way, put to bed, but I kind of think that fans as soon as we lose again will think, ‘no, no, no, what’s happened to England? We need to sing it again, we need to get back to a position of winning.”

"It was so amazing to actually think 'Oh we've won, this doesn't happen. It's actually happened'"@Baddiel tells @bbcnickrobinson it was 'beautiful' to hear Three Lions being sung at the Women's Euros final last night as the Lionesses beat Germany.#R4Today pic.twitter.com/V5VPA4iseX — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) August 1, 2022

1140 – The celebrations encompassed the national game.

Our family. Our home. Our England. This summer meant more. To you, to us, to all of us. You’ve done us proud, @Lionesses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HouPuGOQYo — England Football (@EnglandFootball) August 1, 2022

1135 – England goalkeeper Mary Earps memorably danced on the table during Sarina Wiegman’s press conference on Sunday night.

Explaining her decision, the Manchester United keeper told Lionesses Live: “I saw my moment. I saw my opportunity. I took it. I felt like it was the perfect moment to get on a table.

“If you can’t get on a table after you’re the European champion, when can you?”

Mary Earps should obviously be #SPOTY, fwiw https://t.co/SEkbXeu2bL — Mark Staniforth (@markstani1) August 1, 2022

1130 – The scene is set.

1120 – This from our man on the ground in Trafalgar Square, Mark Mann-Bryans:

Elton John blared out of the speakers around Trafalgar Square as 7,000 England fans flooded in to toast their Euro 2022 champions.

With Sarina Wiegman and her players due on stage after midday, the merchandise stands around the London landmark were already doing a roaring trade by 10.30am.

England fans dressed as lions at the celebration in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)

Families arrived singing and dancing, including some dressed liked lions, and flags were waving and chants were already beginning well over two hours before those in attendance were even going to get a glimpse of the European champions.

1115 – No more words needed as Alessia Russo sums up the mood.

Last night it came home. — Alessia Russo (@alessiarusso7) August 1, 2022

1100 – Former England defender Anita Asante believes Sunday’s win can push women’s football in England to new levels on and off the pitch.

“From a football perspective, psychologically it is really empowering to know you are the dominant team in Europe at the moment and can play anyone and win,” she told the PA news agency.

“People talk about inspiring the next generation but it is beyond that now. There are boys, girls, men and women of all ages that have got really behind and felt connected to this England side.”

That is backed up by the television viewing figures announced by the BBC on Monday morning, peaking at 17.4million on BBC One with an average of 11million, and more on the iPlayer and online.

That is in addition to the crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, an all-time record for either a men’s or women’s European Championship.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 The most-watched women's football game on UK television ever.📺 The most-watched programme in 2022 so far. Thank you for joining us for this historical moment! More ⤵️ #BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 1, 2022

1055 – As well as taking over one of London’s most famous landmarks for the day, Sarina Wiegman and her squad were earlier awarded the freedom of the city.

We are delighted to announce that the entire @Lionesses team and Head Coach Sarina Wiegman will receive the Freedom of the City of London, following their triumphant 2-1 win against Germany at @wembleystadium last night. @FA #WEURO2022 #womensfootball https://t.co/eBP9gp6g6d pic.twitter.com/FbthVM7Auw — City of London (@cityoflondon) August 1, 2022

1050 – Jill Scott is not letting that medal out of her sight.

1045 – While the players make their way to Trafalgar Square, let’s take another look at how the celebrations started.

1040 – Gary Lineker has welcomed Beth Mead to the exclusive club of England players to win the Golden Boot at a major tournament – she is in good company.

1035 – “English people can drink!” – the Lionesses’ Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman is learning from the “crazy” celebrations so far.

1025 – The bus carrying England’s squad has departed their team hotel for the trip to Trafalgar Square.

1020 – Good morning. England are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph with fans in Trafalgar Square the morning after their thrilling extra-time win over Germany at Wembley. Stay here for all the latest on the scenes in the capital.