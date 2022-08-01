Rangers boss paying full respect to Union Saint-Gilloise after ‘fairytale’ rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers boss paying full respect to Union Saint-Gilloise after ‘fairytale’ rise

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 12.42pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Europa League finalists Rangers will pay full respect to Belgian “fairytale” side Union Saint-Gilloise in Tuesday’s Champions League third qualifying round first leg.

In their first season in the top flight since 1972, the southern Brussels-based side won the regulation league before finishing runners-up to Club Brugge in the subsequent play-off to decide last term’s national champions.

Union are now bidding to reach the Champions League for the first time in their history and Van Bronckhorst has braced his Gers side for a tough test, even though their opponents are under new management after assistant Karel Geraerts stepped up to take the reins from Felice Mazzu, who was headhunted by Anderlecht.

“I’ve seen Union also last year, it was a fairytale, an amazing year,” said the Rangers boss. “Promoting from the first league into the main league and pushing for the title, it’s an amazing story.

“In the end, Union fell a bit short and Club Brugge were the champions but I think it’s fantastic for them to even push for the title which has put them in the Champions League. I have a lot of respect for the players and the coach.

“Of course the coach moved on and the assistant took over but they have a clear style of play. I know in Europe the name Union will not sound very familiar for most people but if you look at the way they play, I think they deserve to be in contention to go into the Champions League group stage.

“Of course Rangers are more known, we have just been in the Europa League final, but every team in this round wants to go through and play in the group stage of the Champions League.

“We will have to be at the top of our game to overcome this opponent. We have a lot of respect for them and we need to push ourselves and work really hard to win against Union over two games.”

Summer signings Rabbi Matondo and Ridvan Yilmaz are set to be included in the travelling Rangers party and could make their competitive debuts for the club in Belgium.

Van Bronckhorst is comfortable with the fact there is increased expectation on his side on the back of their Europa League exploits last term.

“If you reach the Europa League final, you are seen as a favourite to go into the Champions League group stage,” he said. “It’s a very strong competition already in this round when you see all the teams competing for the last places.
“The pressure is always there. That’s why we are involved in a big club like Rangers. We have the possibility to have a good month in August in Europe and qualify for the group stage, and that’s our aim. That starts tomorrow against Union.”

