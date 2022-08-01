Premier League captains to decide whether to take the knee this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League captains to decide whether to take the knee this season

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 1.48pm
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold take the knee before the Community Shield (Nick Potts/PA)
Premier League captains will meet again this week to make a decision over whether to continue taking the knee before matches during the upcoming season.

The anti-racism gesture has been a regular feature of English football since the summer of 2020 and was viewed as a crucial symbol in the sport’s fight against discrimination.

Its importance has been regularly debated and certain clubs, most recently Sky Bet Championship sides Bristol City and Swansea last week, have decided to stop taking the knee.

Arsenal v Brighton
Taking the knee has been part of English football since 2020 (Aaron Chown/PA)

A meeting between the 20 Premier League captains took place on Thursday with the topic of whether to keep taking the knee debated but after a wide variety of views, no final decision has been made and another get together is pencilled in for this week, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League are understood to be happy to support the players in whatever choice they decide, but a decision is expected imminently with the top flight set to get under way on Friday when Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

What will definitely return during the upcoming term is players walking out together again and able to shake hands or fist bump. The coronavirus pandemic saw shaking hands stopped in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus but it will be part of the pre-match ritual again.

The 2022-23 campaign is set to be another unique season with a five-week break during November and December while the World Cup in Qatar takes place.

A return to Premier League action is pencilled in for Boxing Day but steps have been taken by the league to ensure player welfare is the top priority and no team will be asked to play twice within 48 hours during the three-match rounds between December 26 and January 2.

Premier League clubs who have a number of players still in England have been granted permission by FIFA and the competition to arrange low-key friendlies during this period too, but they are not to clash with World Cup fixtures.

Manchester City v Fulham – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Two match rounds will be dedicated to the LGBTQ+ Rainbow Laces campaign on October 22-23 and 29-30 (Alex Livesey/PA)

The World Cup being in December means the league have moved when they will dedicate a round of fixtures to the Rainbow Laces campaign.

It usually occurs in the final month of the year and during the closest date to Rainbow Laces Day but two match rounds will be dedicated to the LGBTQ+ campaign on October 22-23 and 29-30.

The Premier League will also hold two No Room for Racism campaigns during the first half of the season on September 8-9 and 15-16.

