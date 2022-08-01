England celebrate Euro 2022 success with Trafalgar Square party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England celebrate Euro 2022 success with Trafalgar Square party

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 2.04pm Updated: August 1 2022, 2.28pm
Sarina Wiegman lifts the trophy on stage (Steven Paston/PA)
Sarina Wiegman lifts the trophy on stage (Steven Paston/PA)

England players celebrated their Euro 2022 success in front of a packed Trafalgar Square on Monday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday to win the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.

Celebrations had gone on throughout the night and continued the next day with a special event in central London in front of thousands of fans.

England players sing with supporters in Trafalgar Square
England players sing with supporters in Trafalgar Square (Steven Paston/PA)

Former England international and BBC pundit Alex Scott introduced the players on to the stage shortly after 12.30pm and started a rendition of ‘Football’s coming home’.

Fans who could not get into Trafalgar Square gathered on the steps of the National Gallery just to get a vantage point.

Manager Wiegman, captain Leah Williamson and goalscorers Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly led the squad on to the stage to raucous cheers.

Asked how she was feeling, Wiegman deadpanned: “Pretty good. Nice that you’re all here, thank you for coming,” while Williamson said: “I think we’ve partied more than we’ve played football in the last 24 hours!”

England players sing on stage
England players sing on stage (James Manning/PA)

Williamson said she hoped the tournament could lead to lasting change for the game across the world.

“I think the legacy of the tournament was already made before that final game, the young girls and the women who can look up and aspire to be us,” she said.

“We’ve changed the game, hopefully in this country and across the world.”

England men’s captain Harry Kane had tweeted to Toone on Sunday: “Take a bow for that finish”.

Georgia Stanway, Leah Williamson and Ella Toone (left-right) with their medals
Georgia Stanway, Leah Williamson and Ella Toone (left-right) with their medals (Steven Paston/PA)

Asked about that onstage, Toone joked: “Yeah, I taught him that.”

Kelly, referencing her ecstatic celebrations after her winning goal, said: “The shirt’s staying on!”

Confetti cannons and giant sparklers greeted England once again lifting the trophy, with Wiegman then encouraged to lift it by herself to more acclaim.

The squad sang ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Freed From Desire’ – repackaged as “Beth Mead’s on fire” – before before Rachel Daly grabbed the mic to lead a chorus of ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

