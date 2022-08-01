In pictures: England celebrate historic Euro 2022 victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

In pictures: England celebrate historic Euro 2022 victory

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 2.36pm Updated: August 1 2022, 2.40pm
England celebrate with fans in the centre of London (Beresford Hodge/PA)
England celebrate with fans in the centre of London (Beresford Hodge/PA)

England wrote their names in the record books on Sunday after winning the European Championship for the first time with victory over Germany in the final.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 win for Sarina Weigman’s Lionesses at a sold-out Wembley to spark wild celebrations that continued on Monday at Trafalgar Square in London.

Here the PA news agency takes a look in pictures at how the England squad toasted victory with fans.

England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
Katie Thomas from Dartford was one of the fans who made their way to the centre of London to celebrate England’s remarkable Euro 2022 success (James Manning/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
Fans started queuing early for a celebration to commemorate England’s historic win (James Manning/PA)
England�s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
Scores of England fans continued to gather in the heart of London (Steven Paston/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – The Lensbury – Monday August 1st
While that was taking place, the players, including Millie Bright, were preparing to leave The Lensbury hotel in Teddington to travel to the centre of London to join the party (Steve Parsons/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – The Lensbury – Monday August 1st
England captain Leah Williamson made sure the Euro 2022 trophy did not get left behind (Steve Parsons/PA)
England’s Euro 2022
England head coach Sarina Wiegman, who has now won back-to-back Euros following her success in 2017 with the Netherlands, waves to onlookers (Steve Parsons/PA)
England match-winner Chloe Kelly
England match-winner Chloe Kelly the morning after becoming a national superstar (Beresford Hodge/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
The crowds in London were growing larger and larger as they awaited the Lionesses (James Manning/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
Keeping an eye out for the England team coach in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
Not the Lionesses, but fans would not have to wait much longer to see the Euro 2022 champions (Aaron Chown/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke to the waiting England fans (Steven Paston/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (James Manning/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
The England players arrived and the party could begin (Steven Paston/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
Rachel Daly took the mic…(Aaron Chown/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
…and led a rendition of Sweet Caroline on stage (James Manning/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
The England fans were lapping it up (Beresford Hodge/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
National treasures. Ellen White (centre) showed off the new addition to England’s trophy collection (James Manning/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
Hat-trick hero? England goalscorer Ella Toone also ensured the Euro 2022 trophy was not left out (James Manning/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 success – Trafalgar Square
The final image in this gallery goes to England’s victorious captain Leah Williamson and head coach Sarina Wiegman (James Manning/PA)

