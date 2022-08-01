Sarina Wiegman ‘going off in a camper van’ before any contract talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sarina Wiegman ‘going off in a camper van’ before any contract talks

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 3.58pm Updated: August 1 2022, 6.56pm
England head coach Sarina Wiegman lead the Lionesses to Euro 2022 success. (Nigel French/PA)
The Football Association is planning to sit down with Sarina Wiegman to discuss a new contract after she led England to Euro 2022 success – but not until she returns from a family camper van holiday.

Wiegman, who led her home nation the Netherlands to the title five years ago, masterminded a first major trophy for the Lionesses as they beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in Sunday’s sold-out final at Wembley.

Her achievement was made all the more impressive by the fact she only took over her duties in September, having initially been appointed in August 2020.

Wiegman has now won back to back Women's Euro titles.
She has won 18 and drawn two of 20 games in charge and while her current deal runs until after the Women’s Euros of 2025, the Dutchwoman could be in line for contract discussions sooner rather than later.

Asked whether Wiegman could be in line for fresh terms, FA head of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell replied: “She needs a holiday, her husband, her two kids and her dad are all here.

“She’s going off in a camper van on holiday. She’ll have a couple of weeks off and then when she gets back we’ll have a conversation.

“She’s done an incredible job. You have to remember she only came in in September and everybody said to me ‘do you think she can win the Euros?’ and I said ‘it’s a very short time span, that’.

“My goodness, she’s moulded them together. Not just the players, the team around her. There’s a togetherness. You have to be in it to feel it.

“There’s no people sitting on the edge, there’s nobody outside the bubble. They’re all in this together and she’s uncompromising on that front.”

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham also suggested the plan was to keep Wiegman at the helm, adding: “She is incredible.

“She was our number one target when we were going out to look for a manager and she was just brilliant all through that process.

Baroness Sue Campbell (left) and FA chief executive Mark Bullingham are keen to keep Wiegman as England head coach.
“We were delighted to secure her, even though in our wildest dreams, we thought that this tournament might be too early.

“So we weren’t sure we’d win this one, we were hoping we would win one in the future so she achieved brilliant results earlier than we could have ever hoped.

“She only signed in September but we would love her to be with us for a long time. I think she’s a really special person and a really special talent.

“I think you can see the way she’s built a brilliant culture with the team. I think her tactical decisions have been spot on and just her planning, she’s so well prepared for every single eventuality, it is super impressive.”

