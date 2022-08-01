Rhys McClenaghan taking special pride in his gymnastics silver in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rhys McClenaghan taking special pride in his gymnastics silver in Birmingham

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 4.26pm
Rhys McClenaghan won a silver medal despite a mistake on his pommel routine (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rhys McClenaghan won a silver medal despite a mistake on his pommel routine (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rhys McClenaghan said he will take special pride in his gymnastics silver medal in Birmingham less than three months after being told he was persona non grata at the Games.

The reigning Commonwealth pommel champion was barred by his sport’s governing body, the FIG, in May in a row over eligibility that was only smoothed over after threats from his Northern Ireland team to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Despite entering the pommel event as a heavy favourite, McClenaghan made a minor slip midway through the routine to place second behind England’s Joe Fraser, but his score of 14.133 was still enough to get him on the podium.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Four
Rhys McClenaghan was pipped to gold by Joe Fraser (Mike Egerton/PA)

McClenaghan said: “Having someone tell me I wasn’t Northern Irish was a tough thing to take on board, but I trained through it and my mistake showed today – even with that mistake I managed to win a medal.

“It’s disappointing because I wanted to retain my title, but I think it’s testament to the hard work I put into this sport that I have still come away with something.

“Every time I look back on this medal it will remind me of the time that we almost didn’t go to the Commonwealth Games.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Four
Rhys McClenaghan sought solace in his silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

McClenaghan, who missed out on a medal in Tokyo last year after falling during his final routine, insisted he will come back stronger and is targeting future showdowns with double Olympic champion Max Whitlock.

He added: “Some people will look back on 2018 and say I’ve fallen off a bit but that’s not the way gymnastics works – sometimes the wins come easily, and sometimes they don’t.

“I want the toughest competition in the world, with everybody there. I was a little bit disappointed that Max wasn’t here because I like that challenge, it pushes me to be better and I love that feeling.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier