Lucy Bronze eyeing World Cup glory following England’s Euro 2022 success

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 4.58pm Updated: August 1 2022, 5.26pm
Lucy Bronze has added Euro 2022 success to her CV (James Manning/PA)
Lucy Bronze is aiming for the stars as she targets World Cup success next summer having just added a Women’s Euro winners’ medal to her impressive trophy cabinet.

The 30-year-old will play for Barcelona next season having already won three Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool and Manchester City and three Women’s Champions Leagues with Lyon.

Now Bronze, who scored in the 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-final before the Lionesses beat Germany after extra time in the sell-out final at Wembley on Sunday, has her eyes on more honours.

“Winning trophies like the Champions League, FA Cups and things like that has always been amazing, but a goal of mine has always been to win something with England,” she said.

“I would’ve traded all those trophies previously for a night like Sunday. I’m so proud of the fact we finally got our hands on a trophy – but now we want to get our hands on a World Cup next year.

“Anybody that knows me knows I’m like that with anything. The Euros is fantastic especially in our home country, but there’s a little star missing from our crest at the minute on the England shirt.

“That’s definitely a mission of ours to get that star there.”

With the coronavirus pandemic meaning the Euros was delayed by a year, Bronze and her England team-mates have just 12 months to wait for the next World Cup, to be hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

Keira Walsh, left, and Lucy Bronze celebrate England's success
Keira Walsh, left, and Lucy Bronze celebrate England’s success (Nigel French/PA)

Sarina Wiegman’s side need just one more point from qualifying to ensure their place down under and Bronze believes the momentum of winning a Euros just one year before can be an advantage for England.

“We’ve got a year to build on what we’ve already done here,” she said.

“We could potentially carry on that momentum and that buzz and lift of the nation’s support.

“How well we’ve been playing, people’s performances both individually and collectively, so yeah it could work well in our favour.”

