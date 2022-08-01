Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is not for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is not for sale

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 5.02pm
Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana has been linked with Chelsea. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has issued a hands-off warning over Wesley Fofana and reiterated his desire to keep James Maddison.

Newcastle have had a £40million bid for Maddison rejected while Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Fofana.

Rodgers is determined to keep his best players and is adamant defender Fofana is going nowhere.

He said: “No, he’s not for sale. When we looked at him he had made 17 league starts. Everyone had a look at him back then but he’s come here, really flourished and developed, not just as a player but as a young man.

“He really respects the club, I’ve got no doubt that in the future he’ll be on that (highest) stage but he’s very comfortable, he feels good here.

“He has a great relationship with his team-mates which is important and there’s no doubt he will grace that stage. But for now he’s here, he’s developing and like I said he’s not for sale.

“He’s maybe got an opportunity to get himself in the France squad for the World Cup and for that it’s about playing, so I’m pretty calm on it. I’ve had long chats with him.

“He can’t stop the speculation but he’s very concentrated on his work here and very focused on his development.”

Rodgers also wants to keep in-demand Maddison with the Foxes having already rejected Newcastle’s opening offer.

The manager joked after Sunday’s 1-0 friendly win over Sevilla that £40million would buy “three-quarters of his left leg”.

Leicester, the only top-flight side yet to make a signing this summer, still need to sell to bring in reinforcements but Rodgers insisted they will not be taken advantage of over Maddison or others.

“There is obviously, within the club, a financial situation which isn’t ideal in terms of wanting to do business. It doesn’t mean we will be exploited and we don’t want to be losing our best players,” he said

“You don’t want to lose your best players and then not be able to bring any in. That doesn’t stack up.

“With James, he is looking the best he has in my time here. He is a joy to work with. I love him as a young guy, seeing him grow from when I first came in to a 25-year-old father.

“He is really pivotal to us. There is no way I would want to sell him.”

Youri Tielemans, who has one year left on his deal, remains at the King Power Stadium despite reported interest from Arsenal.

Rodgers conceded the Belgium midfielder could still leave but Leicester are still waiting for offers.

“There is that possibility but there has not been anything for him, we haven’t had any approaches to the club yet on that,” he said.

“Of course it is in the back of the mind, that sort of what-if scenario, but he doesn’t want anything to drag on either.”

