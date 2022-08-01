Blackburn sign Liverpool teenager Tyler Morton on season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blackburn sign Liverpool teenager Tyler Morton on season-long loan

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 5.04pm
Liverpool’s Tyler Morton has joined Blackburn on loan (Peter Byrne/PA)
Blackburn have signed highly-rated Liverpool teenager Tyler Morton on a season-long loan.

The England Under-20 midfielder, 19, becomes Rovers’ second signing of the summer following the arrival of full-back Callum Brittain from Barnsley.

Morton, who signed a long-term deal at Anfield in January 2021, made his senior Liverpool debut against Norwich in the Carabao Cup last October and started the Champions League victories over Porto and AC Milan.

He made his full Premier League debut for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham in December and has made nine appearances in total for the Reds.

Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton said: “We have had to wait patiently for Tyler, as he has been so close to Liverpool’s first team for the whole of pre-season, but after seeing what he did in some big games for Liverpool last year, we believe he was worth waiting for.

“We are very grateful to Liverpool for trusting us with the continued development of a player who is rated so highly at the club.”

Morton will link up with his new team-mates on Tuesday as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men, who beat QPR in their Championship opener on Saturday, prepare for next weekend’s trip to Swansea.

