Cambridge boss Mark Bonner expected to make changes against Millwall

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 5.18pm
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is likely to make changes for the Carabao Cup first round clash with Millwall (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is likely to make changes for the Carabao Cup first round clash with Millwall (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will use the depth of his squad for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Sky Bet Championship Millwall.

Bonner has signalled his intention to get competitive minutes into the legs of players on the fringes of his team, which launched its League One campaign with a 1-0 win over MK Dons on Saturday.

Summer arrivals Saikou Janneh and Brandon Haunstrup were used only as late substitutes in that game and will hope for starts as they attempt to establish themselves at the Abbey Stadium.

Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey were handed slightly longer to make their mark from the bench and will target further involvement, as will the likes of Will Mannion, Greg Taylor and Jack Lankester.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has a doubt over defender Shaun Hutchinson as he prepares to return to the club at which he began his playing career.

Hutchinson missed Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Stoke with a slight hamstring problem, and although a scan revealed no serious damage, he will be assessed.

Leeds loanee Charlie Cresswell, one of five weekend debutants along with Benik Afobe, George Honeyman, Jamie Shackleton and substitute Zian Flemming, deputised and scored both goals.

Rowett too is likely to make changes against the side which the Lions beat 3-1 at home in the second round of the same competition last season.

