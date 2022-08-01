England’s top 5 stars of Euro 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

England’s top 5 stars of Euro 2022

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 5.20pm Updated: August 1 2022, 6.46pm
The Lionesses’ title-clinching campaign was a full-squad effort (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Wembley pitch is now glitter-free but the Lionesses were still sparkling in Trafalgar Square in front of the thousands who gathered on Monday to celebrate with the Euro 2022 champions.

It took a full-squad effort to lift the trophy. Sarina Wiegman never altered her starting XI, but it was often players on her deep bench who provided England’s most dramatic moments, no more so than Chloe Kelly’s championship decider, while understated anchors carried the squad all the way to the Lionesses’ first major title.

Here, the PA news agency picks out England’s top five stars of the tournament.

Beth Mead

It was impossible for Mead to single-handedly carry all the trophies she collected on Sunday night. By the time she boarded the bus back to Lionesses HQ, Mead had clinched the Golden Boot and could call herself both European champion and Player of the Tournament after finishing the competition with six goals and five assists – also the competition’s number-one provider – across England’s perfect run to the title. It was the ultimate end to a redemption arc for the resilient Arsenal striker, who was entirely left off Team GB’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic squad.

Keira Walsh

The Lionesses’ consistent, collected midfielder was named Player of the Match after the final, an honour that led captain Leah Williamson to tweet: “Finally. Put some respect on her name”. Walsh’s ball control and ability to find team-mates anywhere on the pitch, including the pinpoint through-ball that led to Ella Toone’s opener in the title clash, was unmatched throughout these Euros. Walsh also tied team-mate Fran Kirby and Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani for the second-most assists of the tournament and covered the fourth-most distance of any player.

Millie Bright

Millie Bright England
Millie Bright provided a formidable presence at the back for England (Nigel French/PA)

Bright’s formidable presence at the back was reassuring for team-mates and fans alike, who knew that if there was a dangerous ball in the air there would be Bright’s head rising to meet it, or a perfectly-placed foot to clear when the opposition’s attack edged ever-closer to the Lionesses’ goal. The Chelsea star always put her body on the line, anchoring a defence that was vital in England conceding just two goals all tournament.

Leah Williamson

England captain Leah Williamson
Captain Williamson’s leadership shone on and off the pitch (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The skipper’s stats speak for themselves: Williamson recovered more balls, 56, than any other player these Euros. Still, maths can only tell so much of the story, and Williamson’s contribution began well before the Lionesses’ opener at Old Trafford. The Arsenal star’s steadiness, eloquence and maturity have shone ever since she was named England’s permanent captain in April. She could be seen encouraging calm in the nervy start to Sunday’s showpiece before finally letting her raw emotions show after the final whistle, also taking time to console devastated German midfielder Lena Oberdorf during the celebrations.

Mary Earps

England goalkeeper Mary Earps
England goalkeeper Mary Earps once thought she would not make the squad (Danny Lawson/PA)

There was a point, just last summer, when the Manchester United goalkeeper did not even think she would be going to these Euros, let alone start every game for the Lionesses. Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford and Sandy MacIver had travelled to the Olympics, while Villa’s Hannah Hampton’s name was buzzing around football circles. Wiegman, however, put unwavering faith in Earps, who rewarded her head coach with four clean sheets and made 13 stops during the competition – six of them in the final. Her smothering stop after a nail-biting goalmouth scramble on Sunday was a game-changer.

