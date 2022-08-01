Dame Laura Kenny secures scratch race gold for England at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dame Laura Kenny secures scratch race gold for England at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 5.40pm
Dame Laura Kenny won gold in the women’s scratch race on Monday (John Walton/PA)
Dame Laura Kenny delivered Commonwealth gold for England on the final day of track cycling in the Lee Valley VeloPark.

A late burst of speed saw Kenny overhaul Great Britain team-mate Neah Evans and then hold off New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond and Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster at the end of a crash-interrupted women’s scratch race.

Kenny had downplayed her form over the weekend, claiming to be the weakest link in England’s bronze-winning team pursuit squad before finishing a lowly 13th in Sunday’s points race, but found the pace needed to claim her first Commonwealth gold since Glasgow in 2014.

The 40-lap race was neutralised midway through after India’s Meenakshi Meenakshi collided with Ariane Bonhomme, sending the Canadian down before she was hit by a helpless Bryony Botha of New Zealand. Racing was stopped as Bonhomme was carried out on a stretcher.

After the action resumed, Kenny’s England team-mates Sophie Lewis and Grace Lister both tried attacks inside the final 10 laps.

But it was when Scotland’s Evans broke clear that Lewis provided a lead-out for Kenny and she finished it off over the final laps – roared home by the London crowd with decibel levels reminiscent of the London Olympics a decade ago.

