Ella Toone: England have ‘left the shirt in a better place’ for next generations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ella Toone: England have ‘left the shirt in a better place’ for next generations

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 6.34pm
Ella Toone, right, and Chloe Kelly, England’s goalscorers in the Euro 2022 final, celebrate with the trophy (Nigel French/PA)
Ella Toone, right, and Chloe Kelly, England’s goalscorers in the Euro 2022 final, celebrate with the trophy (Nigel French/PA)

Ella Toone spoke of the Lionesses having “left the shirt in a better place for little girls growing up” after her superb goal helped England clinch the Euro 2022 title.

History was made on Sunday as the Lionesses won a major tournament final for the first time, beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at a packed Wembley.

Toone, shortly after coming off the bench, put England in front with an expertly-crafted chip in the 62nd minute, and fellow substitute Chloe Kelly then hit a 110th-minute winner following Lina Magull’s equaliser with just over 10 minutes of normal time left.

The 22-year-old said: “We can’t forget everyone who came before us, but we’ve left the shirt in a better place for all the little girls growing up and we’re so proud.

“All we wanted to do was inspire the next generation and we have done and women’s football is getting bigger and bigger.

“I think a lot of people have fallen in love with women’s football this summer and that’s what we set out to do.

“So hopefully the crowds that we’ve had this summer, we can get into our grounds at club level and some more fans at the stadium to be on the journey with us.”

Toone celebrates after putting England 1-0 up at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA).
Toone celebrates after putting England 1-0 up at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Wembley crowd of 87,192 – the biggest-ever attendance for any Euros match, men’s or women’s – saw Toone latch on to Keira Walsh’s pass and send a wonderful effort over goalkeeper Merle Frohms and into the net.

“I’ve seen her coming out and I thought that would be the best shot to do,” Manchester United midfielder Toone said.

“I started celebrating even before it had gone in the net, so I was confident that it was going in, and then the whole stadium erupted. Honestly, (the) best feeling of my life.”

It was the second time in the campaign that Toone – who came off the bench in all six games – had scored, also notching England’s first when they came from behind to see off Spain 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals.

Substitutes making a significant impact has been a key aspect of the success Sarina Wiegman’s side have had throughout the Euros, with Toone’s United team-mate Alessia Russo, scorer of four goals, another prominent example.

And Toone said: “You can see that the subs have made a massive impact in every game that we’ve come on for. Sarina has said that it’s a squad of 23, so we know our roles, we know that when we come on we have to change the game and that’s what we did.”

Asked about celebrating the Wembley triumph with Russo, Toone said: “Unbelievable, we started crying. To celebrate with Alessia is a dream come true for both of us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier